Of all the things this lockdown has done to us, it has put couples in a situation they have never-experienced before.

Someone on Quora was curious to know how this lockdown has affected couples and it seems that while some are forced to stay together, others were separated without even a warning. While some relationships are blooming with love, others are on the verge of dying.

It's been great for some...

... and a dream come true for others.

While some of them are building their understanding...

... others are having a wonderful time knowing each other.

There are those who are cooking and binge-watching together...

... and those who'll miss this 'us' time.

Not everyone gets to live together. For some, distance is increasing love...

... while for others the only thing it's increasing is misunderstanding.

For some it's the time to strengthen their bond...

... for others to steal little moments of happiness from miles apart.

There are those treasuring each moment...

... and those growing as a couple each day.

There are those keeping strong...

... and those who are having a breakdown.

While some couples separated by distance are missing their time together...

... others are questioning their love for each other.

It's indeed a roller-coaster ride.

Design Credits: Shanu Kentholia