According to the orders of Delhi Court, none of the Nirbhaya rape and murder case convicts will be hanged on February 1. Their execution was postponed.

Their death warrant was initially re-scheduled for February 1st, 6.a.m after one of the convict's mercy plea was dismissed by President Kovind.

Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: The lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh has challenged me saying that the convicts will never be executed. I will continue my fight. The government will have to execute the convicts. pic.twitter.com/NqihzqisQo — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

The court hasn't given a new date for the execution of the four death row inmates, yet. A.P Singh one of the convicts lawyer further mentioned:

Death warrant has been cancelled and no new date has been given.

As Nirbhaya's mother was dealing with delayed justice, she claimed that the lawyer challenged her in court. She further said:

He challenged me...he said there would be no hanging.