A 76-year-old man from Karnataka who tested positive for coronavirus died on Tuesday (10th March). With this, India confirms it's first death linked to COVID-19.

The 76 year old man from Kalburgi who passed away & was a suspected #COVID19 patient has been Confirmed for #COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation & other measures as per protocol are being carried out. — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) March 12, 2020

Now, the total number of confirmed cases in our country has risen to 75. And, with more and more cases being reported almost everyday, the Ministry of Health has released a list of helpline numbers for all states and UT's that might come in handy. Check it out.

#CoronaVirusUpdate:



Here's a list of all #COVID19 Helpline numbers from various States/UTs. Please keep handy and share with others also.#SwasthaBharat#HelpUsToHelpYou pic.twitter.com/jkxGztli2N — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 12, 2020

You can call on these helpline numbers to report a case so that immediate treatment can be provided by medical officials.

As of now, India has suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till 15th April. The government has also urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel aboard.

Please share the helpline numbers with your friends and family. Spread the word.