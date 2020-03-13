A 76-year-old man from Karnataka who tested positive for coronavirus died on Tuesday (10th March). With this, India confirms it's first death linked to COVID-19. 

Now, the total number of confirmed cases in our country has risen to 75. And, with more and more cases being reported almost everyday, the Ministry of Health has released a list of helpline numbers for all states and UT's that might come in handy. Check it out. 

You can call on these helpline numbers to report a case so that immediate treatment can be provided by medical officials. 

Source: twitter.com

As of now, India has suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till 15th April. The government has also urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel aboard. 

Please share the helpline numbers with your friends and family. Spread the word. 