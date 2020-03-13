The 76 year old man from Kalburgi who passed away & was a suspected #COVID19 patient has been Confirmed for #COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation & other measures as per protocol are being carried out.— B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) March 12, 2020
Now, the total number of confirmed cases in our country has risen to 75. And, with more and more cases being reported almost everyday, the Ministry of Health has released a list of helpline numbers for all states and UT's that might come in handy. Check it out.
Here's a list of all #COVID19 Helpline numbers from various States/UTs.
Here's a list of all #COVID19 Helpline numbers from various States/UTs. Please keep handy and share with others also.#SwasthaBharat#HelpUsToHelpYou pic.twitter.com/jkxGztli2N
You can call on these helpline numbers to report a case so that immediate treatment can be provided by medical officials.
Please share the helpline numbers with your friends and family. Spread the word.