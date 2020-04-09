With the medics in the forefront of the world's battle against coronavirus, stories of their courage are published every day.
Every day we wake up to news of them saving lives, smiling and laughing, as they risk their own lives for us.
One such news comes from India itself, told by a young patient who tested positive for coronavirus after travelling from London.
He told Humans of Bombay that after a few days of isolating himself, he started feeling the symptoms and when checked, his results came out positive.
And when the going got tough, it was the nurses and medics who helped him get through the tough phase with their positivity.
The most uplifting part was talking to the staff. A nurse saw my Instagram profile and jokingly said I should play my guitar for all the patients! Believe it or not, the whole vibe of the hospital has been so cheerful and that’s really what kept all of us in the ward going.
And as he now prepares to go back home soon, after testing negative once, he only has gratitude for the hospital staff.
3 days back, I tested negative. I’ll be tested again before I’m discharged. I couldn’t have done this without friends and family, but most importantly, without the staff, who gave me everything, from medicines, to food, to comfort, to company, to hope. Simply everything.
They are giving it their all, yes. You can read the complete story here:
“I was in my college dorm in the UK when Covid-19 took an upsurge. It was scary because LSE had students from 45 countries, all returning to campus after winter break. It wasn’t long before someone on campus tested positive & panic spread. Students rushed back home. Until the very last minute, I was afraid to travel back. But when things worsened, I decided to go back to my family. As per protocol, I self-isolated for 2 weeks. My parents arranged for me to stay in our guest house and stocked it with essentials. On day 2, I started feeling fatigued, experienced body pains & a fever. I thought it was because I was tired and stressed. But on day 5, I fainted. When I regained consciousness, I told my parents. My family doctor suggested that I get tested. So I went to Kasturba & the next day my tests were positive. It was 2 AM, & I felt my stomach sinking. I tried to stay calm. I told my parents, who also reacted calmly. From there on, it was just a matter of listening to doctors & not losing hope. The next morning, I woke up to the news that an 18 year old boy died due to the virus. That’s when I decided to delete all my news apps. Just then, a nurse with a smile on her face got me breakfast, after which I was given my medicines. The most uplifting part was talking to the staff -- a nurse saw my Instagram profile & jokingly said I should play my guitar for all the patients! Believe it or not, the whole vibe of the hospital has been so cheerful and that’s really what kept all of us in the ward going. By day 5, all my symptoms had gone. 3 days back, I tested negative. I’ll be tested again before I’m discharged. I couldn’t have done this without friends & family, but most importantly, without the staff, who gave me everything, from medicines, to food, to comfort, to company, to hope—simply everything. Once I’m discharged, life would technically go back to normal, I’ll study for my exams, work on my music, play my guitar… but with a completely new perspective. A life lesson, that the unexpected can happen, & probably will at some point in everyone’s life… but the only way out is through love, kindness and hope. We’re all going to get through this.” #WorldHealthDay