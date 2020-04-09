With the medics in the forefront of the world's battle against coronavirus, stories of their courage are published every day.

Every day we wake up to news of them saving lives, smiling and laughing, as they risk their own lives for us.

One such news comes from India itself, told by a young patient who tested positive for coronavirus after travelling from London.

He told Humans of Bombay that after a few days of isolating himself, he started feeling the symptoms and when checked, his results came out positive.

And when the going got tough, it was the nurses and medics who helped him get through the tough phase with their positivity.

The most uplifting part was talking to the staff. A nurse saw my Instagram profile and jokingly said I should play my guitar for all the patients! Believe it or not, the whole vibe of the hospital has been so cheerful and that’s really what kept all of us in the ward going.

And as he now prepares to go back home soon, after testing negative once, he only has gratitude for the hospital staff.

3 days back, I tested negative. I’ll be tested again before I’m discharged. I couldn’t have done this without friends and family, but most importantly, without the staff, who gave me everything, from medicines, to food, to comfort, to company, to hope. Simply everything.

They are giving it their all, yes. You can read the complete story here: