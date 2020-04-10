When a young man from construction business in Mumbai had fever a few days ago, he thought it was just a regular flu. At least he tried to convince himself it was that.
However, when chills didn't stop, he isolated himself with the fear of transmitting virus to his grandmother, which proved to be a wise step considering he tested positive for corona later.
A few days later, he talked to Humans of Bombay about the loneliness of getting treated for coronavirus.
I felt lonely, I was used to having my friends around and coming home to my grandma. Luckily, I made a friend in my ward who I got along with. We’re from different backgrounds. He’s a student and I’m a construction worker. But we still look out for each other and ask how we’re feeling every day. It’s the little things like these that makes the dullness disappear, at least briefly.
And his love for his grandmother.
She calls me 2-3 times a day and she asks, "Nikhil tu kab waapas aayega?". I hear her voice and know I have to fight and go back home to her. Just 3 days back, all my symptoms had gone. Still, 2 days later, I tested positive. I was frustrated and confused, but then she called again and said to me, "Beta sab theek ho jaayega". I instantly felt hopeful.
We hope he gets discharged soon and goes back to his grandmother he loves so much. You can read the complete story here:
View this post on Instagram
“I live with my grandmother, so when I got a fever, I immediately self-isolated to protect her. The next day, I lost my appetite & felt weak. It was unlike me to get tired easily–I work in construction so I’m used to working long hours. Still, I tried to convince myself that it was just a flu. But when the chills continued, I went to the hospital to get tested. The next day, Kasturba sent an ambulance to my house & I was admitted–I tested positive. I kept telling myself, I’m fit so I’ll recover. But deep down, only I knew how scared I was. I was first admitted to the critical ward, but soon moved to the normal one. I felt lonely, I was used to having my friends around & coming home to my grandma. Luckily, I made a friend in my ward who I got along with. We’re from different backgrounds–he’s a student & I’m a construction worker. But we still look out for each other & ask how we’re feeling every day. It’s the little things like these that makes the dullness disappear, at least briefly. Still, there are moments when it hits me how quickly life has changed. But somehow, every time I start to feel uneasy, my grandma calls. I don’t know how she knows when to call. She calls me 2-3 times a day & she asks, ‘Nikhil tu kab waapas aayega?’ I hear her voice & know I have to fight & go back home to her. Just 3 days back, all my symptoms had gone. Still, 2 days later, I tested positive. I was frustrated & confused, but then she called again and said to me, ‘Beta sab theek ho jaayega’. I instantly felt hopeful, & reminded myself of all the things I’m grateful for. My grandma is home safe. I’m served 3 good meals everyday. The doctors & nurses look after me so well. I have a comfortable bed to sleep on. And I have all the time in the world to Netflix & chill. Today, my ward mate was discharged & I was so happy to see him happy. I’m full of hope now, & I know I’ll make it out of this. I’m just waiting to get home to my grandma, eat her butter chicken, & spend more time with her, without my phone, just like we used to when I was a little boy. Because those are the moments worth living for, & those are the moments that really matter.” #IndiaFightsCorona