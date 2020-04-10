When a young man from construction business in Mumbai had fever a few days ago, he thought it was just a regular flu. At least he tried to convince himself it was that.

However, when chills didn't stop, he isolated himself with the fear of transmitting virus to his grandmother, which proved to be a wise step considering he tested positive for corona later.

A few days later, he talked to Humans of Bombay about the loneliness of getting treated for coronavirus.

I felt lonely, I was used to having my friends around and coming home to my grandma. Luckily, I made a friend in my ward who I got along with. We’re from different backgrounds. He’s a student and I’m a construction worker. But we still look out for each other and ask how we’re feeling every day. It’s the little things like these that makes the dullness disappear, at least briefly.

And his love for his grandmother.

She calls me 2-3 times a day and she asks, "Nikhil tu kab waapas aayega?". I hear her voice and know I have to fight and go back home to her. Just 3 days back, all my symptoms had gone. Still, 2 days later, I tested positive. I was frustrated and confused, but then she called again and said to me, "Beta sab theek ho jaayega". I instantly felt hopeful.

We hope he gets discharged soon and goes back to his grandmother he loves so much. You can read the complete story here: