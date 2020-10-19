So far India has recorded more than 75 lakh coronavirus cases, which makes it the world’s second worst hit country by coronavirus.

While India is recording between 60,000 to 80,000 cases every day, the virus has travelled from metros to small cities and villages. So much so that it has reached a primitive tribe of Odisha.

Covid-19 reaches remote tribes of Odisha: Why it’s a matter of concern | Explained News,The Indian Express https://t.co/nN0IElc9sn — Jatindra Juad 🇮🇳 (@jatinjuad) September 23, 2020

The National Commission for Schedueld Tribes has sought a report from the Naveen Patnaik led Odisha government after six members of a primitive tribe tested positive.

Not just that, one member from the Bonda tribe and five from the Didayi tribe also tested positive. Odisha so far has recorded more than 2,70,000 cases so far. But the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has termed this development a “matter of grave concern”. But why should we be worried?

According to The Indian Express, Odisha has 62 tribes and 13 of them are recognised PVTGs, earlier known as “Primitive Tribal Groups.”

Bonda, Birhor, Chuktia, Bhunjia, Didayi, Dungaria, Kandha, Hill Kharia, Juang, Kutia Kondh, Lanjia Saora, Lodha, Mankirida, Paudi, Bhuyan and Saora are recognised as PVTGs.

Earlier these tribes relied heavily on salt and forest produce but that has changed over the last 20-30 years. Now they also rely on the rashan provided by the administration.

The younger generation has also started migrating towards cities for the lack of better opportunities. But largely, the source of infections remains unknown.