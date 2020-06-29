The rise in COVID-19 cases around the country has left of us scared, rather than cautious. We have become especially fearful towards those who are suffering, or have recovered from the virus.

In a bid to help remove the stigma surrounding COVID-19 survivors, an initiative called India Saath Toh Banegi Baat is encouraging people to accept those who have fought and won the battle against the virus.

From photojournalists to doctors, many have recovered from the virus and are no corona-negative. However, they still face discrimination and are being treated unfairly by society. The video draws focus on the stigma that is building up against survivors.

Watch the full video here:

Rejection and stigmatisation will get us no where, we need to join our hands and stay strong, together.