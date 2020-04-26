With 1,990 positive Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India has witnessed the highest jump in cases in a single day. And this brings the total cases in India to 26,479.

Out of the total positive cases, over 6,000 have recovered to date and 829 have succumbed to the virus.

Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of positive cases, with 6,229 active cases.

Currently, the nationwide lockdown is supposed to end on May 03. However, the Centre recently introduced minor relaxations under the lockdown.