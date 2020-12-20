From calling the coronavirus a 'little flu' to not wearing a mask in public, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has always played down the risks of coronavirus.
Now when the world is looking forward to an effective treatment, he has launched an attack on coronavirus vaccines. Suggesting that the one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies, he said:
In the Pfizer contract it's very clear: 'we're not responsible for any side effects.' If you turn into a crocodile, it's your problem.
Further, he also said:
If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it.
Earlier, he also made it clear that he won't be getting the vaccine for himself even though his administration is launching a mass inoculation programme in Brazil.
His remarks about the vaccine soon went viral.
New insane world leader—— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 19, 2020
Brazil 🇧🇷 President Bolsonaro claims the Pfizer vaccine could turn people into alligators 🐊
THAT. IS. NOT. A. TYPO. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TKia1WTPFq
He’s been watching too many Teenage mutant ninja turtles episodes.— Jon (@85JJB) December 19, 2020
Brazilian President #Bolsonaro claims, Coronavirus #PfizerBioNTech vaccines can turn people into crocodiles, women may grow beard.#Brazil has the world’s second-highest coronavirus death toll. But Bolsonaro is as popular as ever. pic.twitter.com/HYZkeOO6dx— Dimitrios Varvaras MD, PhD (@MdVarvaras) December 20, 2020
Which country’s president is the bigger asshole...US or Brazil? https://t.co/q9cdY8tWvK— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) December 19, 2020
No, President Jair Bolsonaro. The vaccine for Covid-19 will NOT turn anyone into a crocodile.— Deborah K. 👠🎬🎩 (@By_Deborah_) December 19, 2020
My older brother just received his first of two doses & I'm not worried about it. I'm definitely not expecting any reptile relatives.
Science, folks.#Brasil #Brazil
🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊
I needed a laugh today and boy did the President of Brazil deliver.— Liam (@RedDevilLiam) December 19, 2020
- We’re gonna turn into crocodiles
- Men are gonna start speaking like women
- Women are gonna start to grow beards
All if we take the vaccine. 🤦🏻♂️😂🐊 pic.twitter.com/eixZyKksEd
What’s happening in #Brazil is very interesting. Never thought I’d say this a year ago - but there’s obviously more to #Bolsonaro than meets the eye. Brazilians are opposed to vaccines and he’s sending them cryptic messages. I wonder what’s going on https://t.co/XcZWwolzq2— Khrisha Shah (@KhrishaShah) December 19, 2020
Brazilians after the vaccine pic.twitter.com/zQobbxIxDm— h. (@hemurbach) December 18, 2020
Better be a crocodile than dead. In my opinion. pic.twitter.com/0AWbD5nrCI— 🇲ₐ丨ⱦ巳 𝜺𝕞Ҡ巳ꚃ [email protected]::1 (IPv6 rocks) (@lyncgeek) December 18, 2020
Bolsonaro’s statement comes at a time when Brazil’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,85,687, second only to the United States.