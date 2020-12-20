From calling the coronavirus a 'little flu' to not wearing a mask in public, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has always played down the risks of coronavirus.

Source: Dawn

Now when the world is looking forward to an effective treatment, he has launched an attack on coronavirus vaccines. Suggesting that the one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies, he said:

In the Pfizer contract it's very clear: 'we're not responsible for any side effects.' If you turn into a crocodile, it's your problem.

Further, he also said:

If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it.
Source: NDTV

Earlier, he also made it clear that he won't be getting the vaccine for himself even though his administration is launching a mass inoculation programme in Brazil.

His remarks about the vaccine soon went viral.

Bolsonaro’s statement comes at a time when Brazil’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,85,687, second only to the United States.