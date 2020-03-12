The World Health Organisation has declared the coronavirus a pandemic. A pandemic is an epidemic that spreads to multiple countries across the world.

With over 1,26,000 cases of COVID-19 and 4,624 deaths, the disease has spread across 114 countries in the world.

"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros

In the light of the spread of the disease, the White House has announced that non-U.S. citizens won't be allowed to travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days, starting this Friday.

Following this ban, EU has warned the world of an economic disruption.

Earlier, Google has asked its staff in North America to work from home and now Twitter has also mandated that all its employees, across the world, must work from home.

Coachella, one of the world's biggest music festivals set to take place next month in California has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will now be organised in October.

So far, India has 73 cases of the disease with no confirmed deaths due to the virus. The recent case has been reported from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh where a Canadian doctor was tested positive.

The Indian government has suspended all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment, project visas, from 13th March to 15th April. The visa-free travel facility for Overseas Citizens of India has also been suspended until the same date.

Reports suggest the the final decision on IPL will be taken on 14th March at the event’s Governing Council meeting in Mumbai.

As per these restrictions, foreign players who have to participate in the IPL can't come to India till 15th April. A BCCI official told media:

No foreign player will be available for this year’s IPL till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government to contain the novel coronavirus threat.

GoI has issued fresh travel advisory, in suppression of all other previous notices.

The Paralympic Committee of India has decided to put on hold all national and state championships till April 15.

As preventive measures, Jammu and Kashmir ordered closure of primary schools, anganwadi centres and shutting down of cinema halls till 31st March. The Karnataka government also issued temporary regulation shutting all primary schools and asking all government and private hospitals to have flu corners for screening of suspected cases of COVID-19.

With all big events and gatherings being cancelled around the world, there are reports that the annual Cannes International Film Festival scheduled to open on 12th May could also get cancelled if the situation worsens.

After China, Italy has the biggest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 800 dead and more than 12,000 COVID-19 infections.

The entire nation is under stringent travel restrictions and all stores in the country except for pharmacies and food shops have been ordered to remain shut. The existing restrictions on public gatherings and travel had already put Italy under lockdown amid the forced closure of schools, universities and museums.