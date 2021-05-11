From sitting in the sun to drinking cow urine, our politicians have suggested a wide range of illogical remedies for curing covid or saving oneself from it. Butt those are things we can see with our eyes, here are some non-quantifiable things, some virtues that you must need to beat covid, according to Indian politicians. Read on.

1. Confidence

The Minister for Food and Civil Supplies said that it is to save covid patients if they lack confidence. His exact words: "We are helpless with patients who have zero confidence in fighting the coronavirus".

Source: Indian Express

2. Hard work.

BJP MLA Govind Patel opines that one would not get covid if they worked hard like the members of his party. 

Source: NDTV

3. Slogans.

Ramdas Athawale came up with the new slogan to contain the second wave of covid in India. Didn't work, did it?

4. Blessings, of Hindu Gods exclusively.

This was in 2020, when the Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that the blessings of Hindu Gods can help people save themselves against coronavirus. 

Source: National Herald

5. Blessings of Ma Ganga.

Tirath Singh Rawat indicated that there is no harm in holding Kumbh in the middle of the pandemic because the ceremony is taking place on the ghat, and because the flow of the river Ganga has the goddess' blessings. 

Source: The Wire

6. Havan.

MLA from Assam, Suman Haripriya, said that smoke from the havan done during Hindu religious ceremonies can kill coronavirus. 

Source: The Wire

7. Clapping.

Believe it or not, the former member of Rajya Sabhi is serious here.

8. Overcoming mental stress/illness.

These are the words of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who mocked two illnesses at the same time.

Source: NDTV

Our 'leaders', ladies and gentlemen.

Source: Indian Express

