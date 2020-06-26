As the number of fresh coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly in India, the Indian Railway has cancelled all regular trains scheduled to run between 1st July and 12th August.

It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020: Railway Board pic.twitter.com/Pt1EIreC5y — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

All tickets booked for regular trains for journey between these dates will be fully refunded by the Railways.

However, all special trains running on the Rajdhani routes since 12th May would continue to operate. Another 100 pairs of mail and express trains plying since 1st June will also continue running.

According to sources, the limited special suburban services which recently started in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel would also continue.

Public transport was first stalled in India in March when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

While domestic flights resumed on 25th May, there has been no update on the resumption of international flights yet.