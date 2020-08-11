There have been multiple cases of people leaving quarantine, even from the facilities, for something totally minor.

For instance, a man in UP, India, who left an isolation center to have pan masala.

In a similar vein, a woman in the US went to get her nails done (apparently because she wanted it 'soooo bad'), despite testing positive for the virus two days ago.

American woman gets her nails done. Later, she texts the technician to tell her to “please quarantine yourself” because she tested positive 2 days ago but she was “really desperate” to get her nails done.



Now THIS is American culture in a nutshell. https://t.co/yOD7c9mrST — Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) August 10, 2020

She first lied about her condition, got the service, and told one of the staff members only after leaving the place. On being inquired, she had the audacity to say her nails were in a very bad condition and she just had to get them done.

Taylor, the staff member she texted, posted the screenshots on Instagram and you can read the conversation for yourself.

Angry but helpless, Taylor had to quarantine herself for 14 days. In an interview given to Allure, she said:

It was very distressing to receive those messages. It is alarming to think there are people who don’t take other people’s safety seriously...I am hoping after my two-week quarantine that I will be able to take clients back on. My first concern is the safety of my clients, family members, and friends, first and foremost.

Since the news got viral, people have been reacting on it, on social media.

Absolute unit of a Karen. https://t.co/LhI0dPFiEs — Ali Eslami (@techjoffrey) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, in the land of the sneeze...#COVID19 https://t.co/kLWchx0J7W — Darren *Only a Citizen under protest* Richardson (@BlackCloud1966) August 9, 2020

That person is covid positive and then desperately needed their nails done wtf 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/UEUl3MBj1W — 𓆉 (@purplxpvndv) August 5, 2020

This was NOT stupidity. Wake up America assault comes in many forms. This nail tech could wind up sick, disabled, or dead. The customer should be prosecuted. https://t.co/HZ3MTp3v5H — Darin Larson (@DarinLarson8) August 10, 2020

In my state, I hope she pays dearly. Selfish trash.



Woman tests positive for Covid-19 - then gets nails done as she was 'desperate' https://t.co/h9HjHGhf13 — Rob 🌻 still doing time (@RobFirth64) August 9, 2020

Compromised manicurist is put at risk by lying, vain, stupid customer. Solidarity.

Woman tests positive for Covid-19 - then gets nails done as she was 'desperate' https://t.co/WaxCCcCdr1 — Kristine Taylor (@Kristin11277193) August 11, 2020

I can't believe there is a need to specify this, but people, you can't leave your house like this once you have tested positive for coronavirus.

Hell, you can't leave your house like this even if you are healthy. We are in the middle of a pandemic, where a virus can spread by literally talking. What part of this is difficult to understand?

Also, one must have some empathy for people working in these times.



As wild as it sounds, the nails can wait.