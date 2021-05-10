Ever since the second wave of covid broke out in the country, it has been left pretty much to itself to sort matters out.

Civilians are asking for help and civilians themselves are helping them out by volunteering on social media and sending out SOS messages on their Instagram stories, Twitter, Facebook - you name it.

This has helped a lot of people in the process and while nothing compares to the joy of saving a life, there is a big problem the woman volunteers are facing.

Out-of-line sexual messages and unsolicited pictures.

They shared numbers for possible plasma donors and any helpful person to reach out to them, but all they received were inquiries about sex. The same is true for women asking for help for their ailing relatives.

As one of them, Garima Bahl, says in a Brut video:

I got zero donor calls. Zero. All I got for 2 days were random messages, calls where they'd wait for me to say something...maybe to figure out if it was actually a girl on the other side. I took like a more rude tone...and they'd murmur things like "Madam, sex. Madam sex".

She was seeking help for her grandmother, who has thankfully recovered since then, but her story resonates with many women across the country.

Another woman Shasvathi Siva, shared her story with the world a few days ago.

In the midst of a family medical emergency, I'd passed out my number and received wildly inappropriate calls, video calls and dick pics.



I wrote about this harrowing experience on @viceindia. Thank you for giving me a safe space to channel my anger.https://t.co/YXTl21OGKv — Shasvathi Siva (@shasvathi) April 20, 2021

And so did many others.

Every time I click open a new DM, I am filled with anxiety. Like I want to help and I love you that you are donating for Covid-19 Fundraiser but the number of images of male genitalia I have received since yday is YIKES!!



Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Oh it is a dᴉck pic. — Rathy (@iRatzzz) April 26, 2021

tw // harrasment

WTF? I gave my number to a few patients in need to be able to provide them w resources and I found out thay my number is being circulated? I GOT 15 DISGUSTING TEXT MESSAGES INCLUDING D*CK PICS AND CALLS. PLEASE PLEASE DON'T DO THIS I BEG. — charm (@charmjournals) April 23, 2021

Why do people think its okay to send flirtatious messages and unsolicited dick pics when a girl is trying to help out with covid resources and leads? — shikha (@SiriuslyDead_) April 30, 2021

If grief and helplessness is making you feel unable to function, worry not. Bhakts and perverts are here--to send dick pics in response to pleas for help, ask for phone sex, write vile messages. All intended to make you spring out of bed in fury. All for a good cause — Bed Tea Tagore (@sohinichat) April 21, 2021

I don’t take calls from unknown numbers. These days I am cuz what if it is someone in need? Yesterday I got a call and the guy says “sex ke liye phone kiya”. Verbatim. Seeing this happen with many women. People are dying around us but men won’t stop thinking from their d!x https://t.co/GTKWdPY4FK — NRK (@PWNeha) April 25, 2021

A version of this happened to me last year when I was volunteering. Part of the reason I decided against it this time around (also because had to take care of my own fam). Be safe, ladies. Even in a pandemic, the virus is not our greatest threat. https://t.co/MGdOobYDCV — Aishwarya S (@Hyper_aice) April 24, 2021

Had a similar experience few hours back and god I am scared. Investing hours in trying to help people and this is how we are supposed to be repaid.

We are helping because we want to. Neither an I looking for appreciation not gratefulness but at least don't misuse the contacts!!! https://t.co/LuUwKMD7Fg — 𝑁𝑖ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑘𝑎। check pinned for covid help📌 (@rhymesandproses) April 24, 2021

To people who suggest that women "overreact" about their problems, we can't even SAVE lives without getting harassed. So that's your answer.