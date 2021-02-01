The General Administration Department of Madhya Pradesh has issued an order for all government offices to be cleaned with phenyl made of cow urine, instead of chemically-made phenyl. At this point, the irony is too glaring to ignore!

The 'cow cabinet' - a first of its kind cabinet that combined six departments - issued the order on Saturday.

As per reports, Animal husbandry department minister Prem Singh Patel stated that the order was to 'improve the conditions' of cows, specially non-milking cows, in MP.

We generated the demand before the production. Now, people will not leave the non-milking cows abandoned. This will improve the condition of cows in Madhya Pradesh.

Twitter had a lot to say about this decision:

every day my brain reaches new levels of "?????"https://t.co/P3uTqJlUSd — shæyonce 🐘 (@chupbesanghi) February 1, 2021

Saw a news post that MP offices were to be cleaned with cow urine phenyl only. I can only imagine the smell of these offices 🤦🏻‍♂️🤢🤮 — PRNZL (@MellowPropane) January 31, 2021

People are defending using cow urine as phenyl 😂😂😂.God bless the country — Yash (@Datascientist3_) February 1, 2021

Ok we enter the modern world pic.twitter.com/knYsQIsYoP — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) February 1, 2021

News from Madhya Pradesh



Information : BJP is in power



News :

MP govt offices to be cleaned with cow urine phenyl only. — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) January 31, 2021

MP govt offices to be dirtied with cow urine phenyl, states an order.



Fixed. https://t.co/z6gJdHL7pn — Neeraj (@neerajn) February 1, 2021

Ahaan , Clean with COW URINE PHENYL 🥳

Suba ek glass cow urine peena bhi mandatory hona chahiye un sb k liye jinhone in chomoun ko vote diya hai. 🍻 https://t.co/31y7vjTmwO — The Warrior (@optimusprime753) February 1, 2021

Cow Urine Phenyl Kya hota hai ?

phenyl chemical hai..how can you put together it's properties with that of Cow Urine ? https://t.co/teZP7VV77d — A (@1Ashariya2) February 1, 2021

Cow Urine Phenyl sounds Oxymoron#Budget2021 — anhilation_ (@anhilation_) February 1, 2021

Can't help but wonder if that makes a government job more or less attractive to the average Indian. Why not let us know your thoughts about this decision in the comments section below?