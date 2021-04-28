It's 4:15 PM as I write this, and the names of people who have registered themselves for vaccination can probably fit on an A-4 sheet. If anyone has been able to register themselves, that is.

The CoWin app, along with UMANG, and Aarogya Setu, crashed within minutes as people started registering themselves for a jab at 4 PM.

And while waiting for their chance, they took to Twitter to give their reactions. Here are some of them.

You have a better chance of registering for vaccine if you hit & try ALL 6-number combinations as OTP on Cowin rather than waiting for the actual OTP. — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) April 28, 2021

people heading to cowin portal pic.twitter.com/lReydDuDhI — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 28, 2021

#cowinregistration

Failed multiple times to register on cowin website.



My pc to me : pic.twitter.com/v071wHMVpM — Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) April 28, 2021

cowin portal



3:57 pm 4:01 pm pic.twitter.com/N15CCSYDzu — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 28, 2021

the only people who can access cowin right now pic.twitter.com/qyspmG09Rn — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) April 28, 2021

As expected CoWin serves has crashed. pic.twitter.com/3kEuq1Z1yq — 🎅🏽🎄 (@FarziVakeel) April 28, 2021

COWIN has crashed. Shocking. Didn't see this coming at all. — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) April 28, 2021

Everyone who's trying to register on cowin rn 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s53vsuPccD — Sarang (@SethManus) April 27, 2021

Let's just say CoWin lost this one.