The Supreme Court condemned Indian Army's discrimination against women officers on Thursday. The top court called medical fitness requirement for women to get Permanent Commission in the army is "arbitrary" and "irrational". 

Source: Zee News

This statement was made while pronouncing verdict on petitions filed by around 80 women officers for permanent commission in the army. 

A two-judge SC bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah held that the Army's selective Annual Confidential Report (ACR) evaluation and said, 

Structure of our society has been created by males for males. Some look harmless but it's a patriarchal reflection of our society. Adjustment and amendment of thoughts needed to create an equal society. It is not correct to say that women serve in the Army when the real picture is different. The superficial face of equality does not stand true to the principles enshrined in the Constitution.  

Twitter praised Supreme Court's views regarding this petition. 

The top court has directed the Army and Navy to consider the grant of the permanent commission for women officers within a month and allow it within two months after following the due process. 