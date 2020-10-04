Recently, PM Modi inaugurated the new Atal Tunnel that spans across 9.02 km in between Manali and Leh.
As photos from the inauguration surfaced on social media, Twitterati noticed that apart from walking in the tunnel and riding in it in an open-vehicle, PM Modi also seemed to be waving at an empty tunnel.
New age infrastructure for India! #AtalTunnel pic.twitter.com/qKFDRcVyL0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2020
Naturally, the reactions came flooding in:
So this was the Modi wave they kept talking about all these years.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 4, 2020
Stop trolling Modi ji for waving in empty tunnel.— Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) October 4, 2020
He is just trying to create Modi Wave.
Who was he waving to in the #Tunnel?#WahModijiWah pic.twitter.com/RZYgZA0OLX— Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) October 4, 2020
Is he ok? pic.twitter.com/pPznsMtO78— Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) October 4, 2020
Himachal government could have taken help of IPL sound guys to add Modi Modi chant inside empty tunnel https://t.co/uRPvcN61m3— Aman Wadud (@AmanWadud) October 4, 2020
By Waving at Empty Tunnel, Jadugar is trying to create Modi Wave. pic.twitter.com/xeCYNt9mrp— Shabir Malik (@ShabirM86033107) October 4, 2020
Hello @narendramodi— Sidrah (@SidrahDP) October 3, 2020
Zabardast bilkul!!
Aap ki tareef main jo bhi kahaa jaaye kam hai.
Just wanted to know, whom were you waving at?
Shukriya. https://t.co/vyyLg1xKvM
Wave for bhakts! Its a modi wave 😂 https://t.co/KG00OStenV— 𝑨𝒅𝒗. 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒊𝒏 (@AdvShailesh07) October 4, 2020
What would Modi do if he was a IPL cricket player ?— ashok (@buddha2019) October 4, 2020
He would wave his hand at empty stadium and drop all the catches😖 pic.twitter.com/80LikPgLDn
PM modi waving hand to the die-hard fans!!! pic.twitter.com/fOlEs6oJXm— Arsh Khurana (@arshkhurana) October 4, 2020
Was this what they meant when they spoke of a Modi wave? https://t.co/sbTDSnw4FE— Raj (@lookdoyousee) October 3, 2020
One who can tell a million lies.— Naresh Singh (@nareshbareth) October 3, 2020
One who forgets promises.
One who doesn't care about poor.
One who is only worried about rich.
And
One who can wave in empty tunnels with confidence
HE IS MODI.
Rahul Gandhi’s meet with the victim’s family is a publicity stunt and Modi’s wave at the tunnel was an empathetic gesture ?@srivatsayb pic.twitter.com/44zewRHwiV— Nandini M (@iamnandini13) October 4, 2020
Both Dal lake & Atal Tunnel are haunted. Only such an exorcist can see them & wave.— Rohankaviraj (@rohankaviraj) October 4, 2020
Have you ever waved like an emperor, princess or like a celebrity at mass gatherings or public? Worry not, if there be no audience. You don't need one.— Rajesh Soundararajan (@rajeshsound) October 4, 2020
From Kedarnath to Atal Tunnel, the so-called leaders wave at the empty audience and empty tunnels for making that video fo…
When you step out after 6 months of lockdown.... https://t.co/LwvVJ2DXF6— Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) October 4, 2020
And this is certainly not the first time that PM Modi has waved at seemingly no one:
How does it feel when you watch IPL in hotstar, empty stadium but you get to hear Buzzing sound ?— Umamaheshwaran PanneerSelvam (U.P.S) (@Inferno1510) October 4, 2020
Just like this ..
Like How Modi waves his hand when there is literally no crowd... pic.twitter.com/2ByqsA7bfq
Modi Wave exists. It does. Can you see an unusual character waving?! Just that there is no one down there to be waved at. That's the Modi Wave for you. pic.twitter.com/QwR0kbu2iT— Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) December 26, 2018
This video of PM Narendra Modi has Twitterati guessing - 'who is he waving at?'#NarendraModi #Srinagar #Jammu #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/QG1BC5hbDO— ABP News (@ABPNews) February 5, 2019
"Just smile and wave boys, smile and wave!"