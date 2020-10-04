Recently, PM Modi inaugurated the new Atal Tunnel that spans across 9.02 km in between Manali and Leh.

As photos from the inauguration surfaced on social media, Twitterati noticed that apart from walking in the tunnel and riding in it in an open-vehicle, PM Modi also seemed to be waving at an empty tunnel.

Naturally, the reactions came flooding in:

So this was the Modi wave they kept talking about all these years. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 4, 2020

Stop criticising Modiji. He was waving in the tunnel to people who will pass through it in the future. What a visionary leader! — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) October 4, 2020

Stop trolling Modi ji for waving in empty tunnel.



He is just trying to create Modi Wave. — Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) October 4, 2020

Himachal government could have taken help of IPL sound guys to add Modi Modi chant inside empty tunnel https://t.co/uRPvcN61m3 — Aman Wadud (@AmanWadud) October 4, 2020

By Waving at Empty Tunnel, Jadugar is trying to create Modi Wave. pic.twitter.com/xeCYNt9mrp — Shabir Malik (@ShabirM86033107) October 4, 2020

Hello @narendramodi

Zabardast bilkul!!

Aap ki tareef main jo bhi kahaa jaaye kam hai.



Just wanted to know, whom were you waving at?

Shukriya. https://t.co/vyyLg1xKvM — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) October 3, 2020

Wave for bhakts! Its a modi wave 😂 https://t.co/KG00OStenV — 𝑨𝒅𝒗. 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒊𝒏 (@AdvShailesh07) October 4, 2020

What would Modi do if he was a IPL cricket player ?



He would wave his hand at empty stadium and drop all the catches😖 pic.twitter.com/80LikPgLDn — ashok (@buddha2019) October 4, 2020

PM modi waving hand to the die-hard fans!!! pic.twitter.com/fOlEs6oJXm — Arsh Khurana (@arshkhurana) October 4, 2020

Was this what they meant when they spoke of a Modi wave? https://t.co/sbTDSnw4FE — Raj (@lookdoyousee) October 3, 2020

One who can tell a million lies.

One who forgets promises.

One who doesn't care about poor.

One who is only worried about rich.

And

One who can wave in empty tunnels with confidence

HE IS MODI. — Naresh Singh (@nareshbareth) October 3, 2020

Rahul Gandhi’s meet with the victim’s family is a publicity stunt and Modi’s wave at the tunnel was an empathetic gesture ?@srivatsayb pic.twitter.com/44zewRHwiV — Nandini M (@iamnandini13) October 4, 2020

Both Dal lake & Atal Tunnel are haunted. Only such an exorcist can see them & wave. — Rohankaviraj (@rohankaviraj) October 4, 2020

Have you ever waved like an emperor, princess or like a celebrity at mass gatherings or public? Worry not, if there be no audience. You don't need one.



From Kedarnath to Atal Tunnel, the so-called leaders wave at the empty audience and empty tunnels for making that video fo… — Rajesh Soundararajan (@rajeshsound) October 4, 2020

When you step out after 6 months of lockdown.... https://t.co/LwvVJ2DXF6 — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) October 4, 2020

And this is certainly not the first time that PM Modi has waved at seemingly no one:

How does it feel when you watch IPL in hotstar, empty stadium but you get to hear Buzzing sound ?



Just like this ..



Like How Modi waves his hand when there is literally no crowd... pic.twitter.com/2ByqsA7bfq — Umamaheshwaran PanneerSelvam (U.P.S) (@Inferno1510) October 4, 2020

Modi Wave exists. It does. Can you see an unusual character waving?! Just that there is no one down there to be waved at. That's the Modi Wave for you. pic.twitter.com/QwR0kbu2iT — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) December 26, 2018

"Just smile and wave boys, smile and wave!"