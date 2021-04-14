Last year was quite the roller coaster ride. I bet a lot of us thought the world was about to end. Come to think of it, the last couple of years have been a bit wonky.

So, you know what? Maybe it's time we take a look at some of the scariest predictions about how the world will end. Because A) mentally preparing for worst-case scenarios is a boss move and B) may be the fear will get us all to get up off our butts and actually do something!

1. Solar Flares

I think a lot of us have heard of how there are good chances that the world will end by the sun's solar flares becoming violent enough to reach (and harm) our planet. Which by the way, will most probably lead to the planet going into complete, and utter darkness.

2. Nuclear War

Well, talk of a third world war hitting us all has anyway been circulating. And so there is definitely something to this nuclear war prediction. Because we're currently living in a time where a lot of nations are equipped with nuclear weapons. Besides, knowing human nature, it's very likely that a mere blow to the ego could lead to the next major war.

3. Rogue Black Hole

There are 100,000,00 black holes in our galaxy, and the growth in the number of these black holes could one day cause our star system to collapse. In fact, there is a black hole that scientists say is growing and slowly reaching earth. Yup, you read that right.

4. The Hopi Prophecy

This is a prophecy that was established by the Hopi Indians. And the prophecy states that after a spirit by the name of Blue Star Katsina is visible to everyone and the Day of Purification (basically a series of catastrophic events) is realized; the True White Brother will come to earth in search of Hopi (the Hopi elders, who are supposed to preserve the natural balance of the world). And if the True White Brother is unable to find uncorrupted men and women, the world we know of will be destroyed.

5. The Earth's Core Dies

The earth's core is responsible for a lot of things functioning right. But mainly, it maintains our planet's magnetic field, which protects us from bad space weather. So, if the earth's core cools down and stops being hot molten, we're all doomed!

6. Another Planet Collides With Ours

Ice Age gave us great insight into what happens when Earth is met with collisions. If a relatively small meteor can cause the human race to go extinct, imagine what a planet bumping into us can do!

7. The Ocean's Mass Extinction

A study proves that we may be heading towards an 'ecological collapse.' Which also includes marine life. And, if that happens we could lose about half of the oxygen we breathe. Our oceans are turning acidic, which can ultimately lead to marine life going extinct.

8. AI Takeover

There is a very popular theory that at the rate we're all going with respect to technological advances, there will come a time when AI will be so advanced that they'll either be ruling over humans or replacing them. Although this theory is still under speculation and being debated over.

9. Hadron Collider

The Hadron Collider is the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator. It's basically a humongous machine that can create the Higgs boson. And, the scientists working at CERN on the Hadron Collider have admitted it could produce black holes, though they claim it’s totally safe.

10. Reversal of Earth's Magnetic Field

Since the earth's magnetic field protects it from bad space weather, I think we all know what would happen if it reversed. Also, if it reversed, our north and south poles would switch places, and that could lead to our electronic circuits and electrical grids getting fried (the movies were right!).

11. Supervolcano

In 2019, Dr. Jerzy Zaba, a geologist at the University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland, predicted a volcanic eruption that could destroy most of the United States and could kill five billion people around the world. Talk about making things grim and serious, huh? This one is a bit dramatic TBH.

Live your life man, no telling, kal ho naa ho!