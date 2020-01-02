Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic.

The couple were spending quality time together in Dubai when Hardik went down on his knees and popped the question. Of course, the answer was a 'yes'.

After Pandya shared the news on Instagram, his fans couldn't contain their excitement. Even his team players who were pleasantly surprised by the news, flooded his post with congratulatory messages.

In the work front, the 26-year-old cricketer will be missing out on India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia since he is still recovering from a back injury. But, he might join India's A squad for the New Zealand tour.

Here's wishing the couple good luck for the future.