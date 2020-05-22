It is the month of Ramadan and we stay hungry and thirsty and we understand how it feels. So we decided to skip Eid and whatever money we save, we will help the poor with it.

That is what 22-year-old cricketer Sarfaraz Khan said when asked about his plans for the upcoming festival.

Sarfaraz Khan from @RCBTweets , watch this video if still, you could not identify him by cloths.pic.twitter.com/MvuKePOl29 — Shuja (@shuja_2006) May 19, 2020

Sarfaraz, who made it to news after breaking Sachin Tendulkar's 45-year-old record by scoring 439 runs in the Harris Shield inter-school tournament, had planned to visit his home in Uttar Pradesh for 2 days in March when the lockdown got imposed.

Following which, he could not return to Mumbai. However, he decided to make use of his time back home by giving something back to society.

From watching Sarfaraz during RCB net session and the Sarfaraz helping people on roads is just Amazing to watch,,, Respect Sarfaraz.. — Wasim Basha (@iamwasimbasha) May 19, 2020

So proud brothers so proud ❤️ — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) May 20, 2020

Along with his brother and father, Sarfaraz has handed out thousands of packages of food and water to migrant workers headed back home.

Together, they are making sure that no one remains hungry or thirsty in this long, tiresome journey back home.

So they hand out packages containing fruits, biscuits and water - a deed that has earned them a lot of respect.

#Sarfaraz seems to be doing everything right this year. Right from scoring tripple century, double century to helping people in need. Young role model for other youngsters.@bhogleharsha @DSandip_TOI @SandipKolhatkar — Anurag Bende (@AnuragMirror) May 20, 2020

The real celeb. The hero we need. #Respect — Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) May 19, 2020

still remember these from his RCB days pic.twitter.com/GNb0rI4G7c — Intekhab Alam (@Bhola4U) May 20, 2020

After a great run in the Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz was gearing up for an even better IPL but the universe threw those plans into the wind.