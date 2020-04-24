Guess who's back along the shores of Kolkata, amid the lockdown? The South Asian River Dolphins are.
The "critically endangered" Gangetic Dolphins have indeed been spotted from the ghats of Kolkata!https://t.co/RYJjRET74q— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 22, 2020
Well, this was possible only because the water quality in Hoogly river has improved significantly due to reduced pollution and industrial activity.
Even Wildlife photographer Ganesh Chowdhury couldn't believe that the dolphins had made a comeback after so many years. In an interview with TOI, he says:
I can remember even 30 years ago, these dolphins used to be spotted from different ghats of Kolkata. Then, as the water pollution levels increased, these mammals disappeared. Dolphins coming back simply indicates that the quality of Hoogly water has improved.
For those who don't know, the Gangetic Dolphins are the only freshwater dolphins in the world so, this is kind of a big deal.
@kolkata for reducing pollution we can see dolphin in ganga river in kolkata... pic.twitter.com/Np17i8HzHm— Shruti Roy (@ShrutiR75654965) April 24, 2020
And, this is how the internet reacted to this story:
Flamingoes in Mumbai— Antonia Maino (@HinduRashttriya) April 22, 2020
Whales in Bombay High
Dolphines in costal areas
Yamuna froath free
The world must draw some lessons after the lockdown is over, we must think what kind of world we want to pass on to our next generation
Good to hear about it.— Hemannti Goswami (@GoswamiHemannti) April 23, 2020
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Amidst the lockdown nature reclaimed it's space.— Blessed (@Choosen1Blessed) April 22, 2020
Chalo koi toh lockdown enjoy kr Raha hai😂— Pratiksha Cholke (@CholkePratiksha) April 22, 2020