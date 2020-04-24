Guess who's back along the shores of Kolkata, amid the lockdown? The South Asian River Dolphins are.

The "critically endangered" Gangetic Dolphins have indeed been spotted from the ghats of Kolkata!https://t.co/RYJjRET74q — News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 22, 2020

After nearly 30 years, 'critically endangered' South Asian River Dolphins (also known as Ganges Dolphins) are back across the ghats of Kolkata, all thanks to the reduced water pollution, due to the lockdown.

Well, this was possible only because the water quality in Hoogly river has improved significantly due to reduced pollution and industrial activity.

According to reports, in an interview with TOI , Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, a senior environmental activist stated he spotted a couple of dolphins at Babughat.

Even Wildlife photographer Ganesh Chowdhury couldn't believe that the dolphins had made a comeback after so many years. In an interview with TOI, he says:

I can remember even 30 years ago, these dolphins used to be spotted from different ghats of Kolkata. Then, as the water pollution levels increased, these mammals disappeared. Dolphins coming back simply indicates that the quality of Hoogly water has improved.

For those who don't know, the Gangetic Dolphins are the only freshwater dolphins in the world so, this is kind of a big deal.

After years, the South Asian River Dolphin, commonly known as Ganges Dolphin, has been spotted from different ghats in Kolkata. These mammals, the only freshwater dolphins in the world, have been categorised as 'critically endangered' and have not been seen near Kolkata for years pic.twitter.com/o9HLnz2g5h — Shiksha IAS Academy (@ias_shiksha) April 22, 2020

As per News18 , 30 years ago, these rare Gangetic dolphins were regular visitors along the shores of Kolkata but, they were forced to leave their habitat (the Hoogly river) due to increased water pollution and human activity.

In a study conducted in 2017, by the Worldwide Fund for Nature-India, it was found that the population of Gangetic dolphins was barely 1,200 to 1,800. And, apart from pollution, one of the biggest threat to their existence in the Hoogly river was human activity and transport.

@kolkata for reducing pollution we can see dolphin in ganga river in kolkata... pic.twitter.com/Np17i8HzHm — Shruti Roy (@ShrutiR75654965) April 24, 2020

