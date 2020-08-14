In a heartwarming gesture, the Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum decided not to use his Mercedes SUV after he saw that birds made their nests on it.



As he didn't want to disturb them, he simply stopped using his car.

He even put red tape around the car to make sure that the nest which has eggs in it doesn't get disturbed.

He shared a video clip on Instagram showing the parent birds feeding the newly hatched baby bird.

Needless to say, people were quick to notice this act of kindness and showered it with comments.

The video since then has gone viral and caught everyone's attention.

Well, it seems that sometimes small things are truly enough.