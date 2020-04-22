My force stands for the motto 'service and loyalty' whether a jawan is alone or in a group. Had I been with my force, I would have had an army of my colleagues and officers to help the needy. Then I thought I can be one-man army.

This is what CRPF ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) Padmeswar Das said when asked about his efforts to help those in need during these tough times.

ASI Padmeswar Das of 76 bn @crpfindia @JKZONECRPF @jammusector currently at home in Morigaon (Assam) due to Lockdown has been helping the needy in his village by voluntarily distributing food items to them out from his own savings

— CRPF Madadgaar (@CRPFmadadgaar) April 12, 2020

Das, who came to his hometown for official leave on March 3, found himself stuck at home due to the lockdown imposed by the government of India.

However, being true to the spirit of a jawan, he took it upon himself to do whatever he could. With the help of his mother and wife, he made 50 food kits, each of which had 2 kilograms of rice, 1 kilogram potato, mustard oil, salt, onions and pulses.

— shreya kapoor #Indian (@ShreyaKapoor_08) April 16, 2020

This cost him around ₹10,000, which he spent from his own pocket.

Das also went to distribute the ration himself and is now being lauded by Jammu & Kashmir zone of the CRPF.

SDG @JKZONECRPF felicitates ASI Padmeswar Das for his outstanding work in helping people in remote area of Assam.#LetsFightCoronaTogether

SDG @JKZONECRPF felicitates ASI Padmeswar Das for his outstanding work in helping people in remote area of Assam.

— J&K ZONE (@JKZONECRPF) April 17, 2020

Whereas, his proud boss was quoted by NDTV as saying:

I am proud of what Das did to help people despite being on official leave. He has gone beyond his call of duty but that is what our ethos and regimentation are all about.

A soldier is always on duty.