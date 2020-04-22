My force stands for the motto 'service and loyalty' whether a jawan is alone or in a group. Had I been with my force, I would have had an army of my colleagues and officers to help the needy. Then I thought I can be one-man army.

This is what CRPF ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) Padmeswar Das said when asked about his efforts to help those in need during these tough times.

Das, who came to his hometown for official leave on March 3, found himself stuck at home due to the lockdown imposed by the government of India. 

However, being true to the spirit of a jawan, he took it upon himself to do whatever he could. With the help of his mother and wife, he made 50 food kits, each of which had 2 kilograms of rice, 1 kilogram potato, mustard oil, salt, onions and pulses.

This cost him around ₹10,000, which he spent from his own pocket.

Das also went to distribute the ration himself and is now being lauded by Jammu & Kashmir zone of the CRPF.

Whereas, his proud boss was quoted by NDTV as saying:

I am proud of what Das did to help people despite being on official leave. He has gone beyond his call of duty but that is what our ethos and regimentation are all about.

A soldier is always on duty.