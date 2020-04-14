For opolice offers, all days of the year are dedicated to serving the nation.

And so, as doctors emerge as the main warriors of India's fight against the pandemic, they have decided to help them out by stitching protective masks and suits themselves.

In the pictures that are now being shared by many, CRPF personnel can be seen using the sewing machines to make the gear themselves.

Central Reserve Police Force personnel make face masks at a workshop inside a CRPF camp during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against #coronavirus in New Delhi #India



📸@sajjadkmr @AFP @AFPphoto pic.twitter.com/QrygJD6nLH — AFP South Asia (@AFPSouthAsia) April 12, 2020

As per a report from The Hindu, the CRPF and ITBP, have deployed special units for the purpose in and around Delhi.

Besides this, the CRPF has also bought an automated machine that can produce upto 1 lakh 3-plier masks in a day.

The masks cost ₹5, as opposed to their market price of ₹15.

A senior CRPF officer also told The Hindu that will be producing 500-1,000 masks and 400-500 PPEs every day at the northern sector office of the force.

The CRPF is also planning to produce PPE kits which will provide the health professionals, protection from head to toe. The kit will be priced at ₹450.

Resolutely answering the clarion call to make PPE kit for health professionals combating COVID-19, the Northern Sector #CRPF has started making 4000 PPE sets with quality that surpasses market standards. About 4 lakh industry standard masks are also being made.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xv8mKvAwUm — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) April 10, 2020

ITBP is also undertaking similar operation in Haryana and has already produced 1,000 PPEs and 2,000 masks till now.

SS Battalion ITBP in Saboli, Haryana handed over 200 sets each of PPEs and triple layered masks to Urban Local Body (ULB) Department Haryana. These would be used by Frontline Sanitation workers involved in fight against #COVID19.#coronavirusinindia #CoronaWarriors #Himveers pic.twitter.com/f7Cxm49v9t — ITBP (@ITBP_official) April 13, 2020

Lending a helping in testing times - probably the noblest thing to do.