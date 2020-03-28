Social distancing is not a choice anymore, people just have to do it for themselves and for the greater good.

And passengers on Vasco Da Gama, a cruise, wouldn't be complaining about that at all.

800 of them will be quarantined in Rottnest island in Western Australia, which is famous for its beaches and quokkas who look like this.

In this time of trouble, may this reminder that quokkas are somehow real bring you Joy. pic.twitter.com/attV9xpllL — Umbral Reaver :) | Penumbra ·:) (@UmbralReaver) March 20, 2020

This just Quokkas me up! 😜❤️ pic.twitter.com/DOxgOZFkUQ — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) March 25, 2020

And since Perth has closed off its shores for docking, all of these cruisers will be staying in the properties on the island. This includes, hostels, dorms bungalows and cabins.

Every night we tune into some Australian news and just heard that 800 Aussie cruise-ship passengers who are thankfully symptom-free are going to spend their two-week quarantining on Rottnest Island, surrounded by the quokkas! Which is the definition of a silver lining: pic.twitter.com/c0WxX9zfUt — James West (@jameswest2010) March 26, 2020

I just read that 800 cruise ship passengers will be quarantined on Rottnest Island and I don't think I've ever felt so jealous. Here's my husband's foot and a Rottnest local #quokkas pic.twitter.com/7mWM0NE83j — Sue Copsey aka Olivia Hayfield 🌹👑 (@suecopsey) March 26, 2020

But coming back to quokkas, the animals are the size of a domestic cat and they are nocturnal and herbivorous..

There population is dwindling, though, and as of now and they fall in 'vulnerable' category.

WOW Anyone coming back into Australia now (citizens) have to go into compulsory quarantine ie they will be put into a specially purposed hotel or the like. For Western Australia we are sticking them on Rottnest Island with the quokkas LOL pic.twitter.com/FJGDOFuDi2 — Aussie KPOP Mum - Frankie 💋 🦘🌈🦄 (@AussieKPOPMum) March 27, 2020

The passengers will be provided with all basic facilities and medical help, including helicopter service which can take them to the hospitals nearest from the island.

Australia currently has 2,400 positive cases of coronavirus with 9 casualties.