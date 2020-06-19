Our essential workers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to helping us during this pandemic. And, it's only fair to make their lives easier.
On Monday, a few local trains were started for essential workers in Mumbai for their convenience.
As per reports, a joint press release from Western and Central Railways stated that the train services will not be open for the general public.
There will be several checks in place to make sure only private and government officials involved in essential services and healthcare works identified by the state and BMC are permitted to travel.
In a video shared on social media, commuters are seen following the norms of social distancing at CST.
Mumbaikars at CST being fab, keeping physical distance. Video courtesy @ShivajiIRTS . @MumbaiMirror pic.twitter.com/67xE2MCBrz— Meenal Baghel (@writemeenal) June 18, 2020
On a normal day, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is usually one of the busiest places in the world. But because of the pandemic, CST was mostly empty, with no people around. What's rare is to now see people standing in proper lines to get through maintaining social distance at all times.
Seeing this, people couldn't help but appreciate their dedication to follow the norms!
On par with best in the world. Love you Mumbai. Shall beat the virus. Stay strong, stay safe.— Vinay Nayudu (@VinayNayudu) June 18, 2020
That’s the way to go!— Sunny Grack (@GRACKSUNNY) June 19, 2020
Excellent discipline— VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@wadhawan2011) June 19, 2020
While a few had mixed emotions.
Only fear can teach discipline to us..— Lostark (@AltRapier) June 19, 2020
Well, whatever the case, we hope that we fight this pandemic sooner than later!