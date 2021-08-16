The law and order situation in the northeastern state of Meghalaya has gotten worse following the killing of surrendered HNLC militant Cherishterfield Thangkhiew, in a police operation recently.

Internet services have been banned for 48 hours in four districts of #Meghalaya following unrest in the aftermath of the encounter of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (#HNLC) militant #ChesterfieldThangkhiew.



Read more here: https://t.co/x4XVgEY79h pic.twitter.com/YPg6pcTLy6 — The Quint (@TheQuint) August 16, 2021

Hundreds of people joined Thangkhiew’s funeral procession in Shillong, and local organisations called for a 'black flag day' to protest his killing.

A 2-day curfew has been imposed in Shillong amid increased violence in the city.

There's an internet shutdown in #Shillong - but media behaving like it's a national internet shutdown. Why is there no coverage about Meghalaya? There's a curfew, their Home Minister has resigned and visuals are alarming. No permission to report that unrest since it's BJP run? — Sangita (@Sanginamby) August 16, 2021

The Meghalaya government suspended internet services for 48 hours in four districts namely East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi from 6PM on 15th August.

Petrol bombs were thrown at Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's residence. The state home minister has also resigned asking for a judicial probe into the matter.

I would like to request you to relieve the Home (Police) Department from me with immediate effect. This will facilitate free and fair enquiry taken by the government to bring out the truth of the incident.

Pictures of a torched vehicle are also doing the rounds on social media. As per information available with the Indian Express:

A crowd gheraoed the vehicle and the police personnel inside had no choice but to flee for their lives. Later, the miscreants drove the vehicle around the city, shouting slogans and brandishing arms. After that, it was damaged and set ablaze.

It is alleged that Thangkhiew was involved in the IED blasts in Meghalaya in July, this year.