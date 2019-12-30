The government just announced the name of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). As per latest reports, the current Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat will hold the top military position.

The announcement came just a day before he was to retire from service after completing a full 3-year-term as the Chief of Indian Army.

Earlier, the government had issued a gazette notification modifying the service rules of the Army, Navy and Air Force and facilitating the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff till the age of 65 as opposed to 62 previously.

The CDS will function as a single-point adivsor to the government on matters related to the military and will focus on better synergy between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. General Rawat will be the first officer to hold this post.

PM Modi had promised to establish the post in his independence day speech on 15th August 2019.