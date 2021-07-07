Whether you are a fresher or a professional with heaps of work experience, your CV is an extremely significant piece of paper that reflects everything you have done in your professional life.

To help you bag the right job, The Real CV Guru has shared the right way of sharing a job application via email that will help you craft an impressive CV and leave a good first impression on your hiring manager.

Quick thread:



HOW TO SEND A JOB APPLICATION VIA EMAIL. — The Real CV Guru📍 (@therealcvguru) May 26, 2021

1. Address it directly to the concerned person as it would create an instant connection with them.

1. The greeting / salutation should include the name of the recipient. Some applications will include the name of the Hiring Manager, so address it to that person. Check the email address as well to see the person's name/surname. — The Real CV Guru📍 (@therealcvguru) May 26, 2021

This is important because addressing someone by their name immediately allows you to create a connection with them.



Do a quick search on LinkedIn if you have to. If all else fails, then address as "Dear Hiring Manager". — The Real CV Guru📍 (@therealcvguru) May 26, 2021

2. Add a crisp subject line that includes the position you are applying for along with your name.

Subject: Some job posts will have specific instructions on what to include in the subject line, so pay attention to that. If no details are given, then write the name of the position you're applying for + your name. Eg. Application for Senior Project Manager | Zola Maphila — The Real CV Guru📍 (@therealcvguru) May 26, 2021

3. While writing the body of the application, mention the role you are applying for along with your relevant skills and experiences.

Body:



1. Mention the role you're applying for and relevant skills/experience.



"I recently came across the Senior Project Manager job opening on your website, and I was immediately intrigued with the opportunity to leverage my 6 years of experience in... — The Real CV Guru📍 (@therealcvguru) May 26, 2021

leading the successful execution of large-scale construction projects that accelerate revenue growth". — The Real CV Guru📍 (@therealcvguru) May 26, 2021

4. If you are a fresher, list down your educational qualifications and skills in the body.

No experience?



"Having recently graduated from Tshwane University of Technology with a BTech in Civil Engineering, I have demonstrated a particular aptitude for logistical planning, team leadership and maximisimg available resources to overcome barriers... — The Real CV Guru📍 (@therealcvguru) May 26, 2021

...I am excited to apply my knowledge and skills to the continued success of your organisation". — The Real CV Guru📍 (@therealcvguru) May 26, 2021

5. Close your application with a crisp one-liner along with your relevant contact details.

Closing:

"I've attached my CV and cover letter for your review / consideration. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you would like additional information.



I look forward to hearing from you soon.



Regards,



Zola Maphila

0670033338

[email protected] — The Real CV Guru📍 (@therealcvguru) May 26, 2021

In her brilliant thread, she also mentioned some basic yet essential pointers that one should check before hitting that send button.

Last points:

1. Do not forward a previous email conversation. Compose a new email.

2. Do not regurgitate your entire cover letter (or CV) in the body of the email.

3. As always, check for spelling errors. — The Real CV Guru📍 (@therealcvguru) May 26, 2021

In a separate thread, she mentioned how people are thanking her after bagging the job they wanted badly.

Helping job seekers find work and become gainfully employed is by far my biggest flex. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YVycWmebKi — The Real CV Guru📍 (@therealcvguru) March 29, 2021

Now that you know, go and ace that interview!