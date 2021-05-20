Cyclone Tauktae brought with it heavy rains and gusty storms in coastal areas of Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

But, Mumbaikars witnessed a different kind of problem. It was noticed that the beaches of Mumbai were filled with garbage dumped on its shores but, the real question is, where did it all come from? The answer is the sea.

Yup, the sea threw back all the waste that we humans have been dumping into it for so years and this just goes on to show the amount of colossal damage we have caused to the environment.

Have a look at these pictures and you'll know what I'm talking about.

Shocking, right? Well, we humans are responsible for it.

According to a report by TOI, civic waste management workers collected over 62,000 kgs of garbage from 7 beaches in the city.

Here's what social media users had to say about this.

The garbage thrown out at the coasts and beaches by Tauktae cyclone, we deserved it. #TauktaeCyclone — Harshraj Dhakre (@HarshrajDhakre) May 18, 2021

Garbage returned by sea in Mumbai is so Karma coming back to you pic.twitter.com/ANtIHEiqpC — Delhi is Dying | RTing Covid info (@rohitky77) May 20, 2021

Nature has its own way of balancing things and cleansing itself. #CycloneTauktae returns the garbage dumped in sea back to the people of #Mumbai. But v wl never learn pic.twitter.com/hpnTTA45lV — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 19, 2021

What goes around, comes around

Even the nature has rights to retaliate. — Mazhar Ali (@MazharA22126453) May 20, 2021

How long will #nature endure? This is the question.

And steadily we are getting answers for it now; and who knows what the mightiest nature can tumble!

Nature will eventually claim it all! — Priyanka Bhatt (@Priyanka0_B) May 20, 2021

“Hello! Here’s the full refund on your garbage.”



- Mother Nature.

Mumbai, Cyclone Tauktae pic.twitter.com/r8kNuIT1VS — Litisha Mangat (@litisha_mangat) May 18, 2021

We can do better than this.