The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man has sparked a series of 'Black Lives Matter' protests, from Minneapolis and New York to Berlin, Idlib, Dublin and Barcelona. George Floyd was pinned to the ground unarmed and handcuffed, with a cop's knee to his throat for more than eight minutes.

As the world is protesting against this police brutality and racism, a clip of George's daughter, shared by former NBA player Stephen Jackson has been making rounds on the internet. The little girl can be seen saying - "Daddy changed the world" with a heartbreaking smile on her face.

Twitter is in awe of this young girl's strength:

“daddy changed the world.” george floyd’s daughter, gianna floyd, on the impact her father has had. no, she isn’t crying. she is fighting for her dad’s legacy, she is fighting for black people, she is fighting for change. pic.twitter.com/LvKXyhIwfR — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) June 3, 2020

This broke me. #GeorgeFloyd’s daughter joyously says “Daddy changed the world.”



The price was just too high, sweety. Too damn high. #GiannaFloyd pic.twitter.com/1uCaCQwoeR — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) June 3, 2020

this video of george floyd’s daughter saying “daddy changed the world” really hits wow i’m crying🥺 pic.twitter.com/rKN69UCnUW — ‏ً lydia fan account (@EXPLICITLYGRAY) June 3, 2020

“daddy changed the world.” heartbreaking yet she still managed to smile. this is the most beautiful thing i’ve ever seenpic.twitter.com/lopKZqWIm5 — steph | #BLM (@adoresnflwr) June 3, 2020

The former Minneapolis Police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck has been charged with second-degree murder, and the other three officers present during the incident have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.