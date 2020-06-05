The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man has sparked a series of 'Black Lives Matter' protests, from Minneapolis and New York to Berlin, Idlib, Dublin and Barcelona. George Floyd was pinned to the ground unarmed and handcuffed, with a cop's knee to his throat for more than eight minutes.

Black Lives Matter
Source: Nam Y. Huh/AP/CNN

As the world is protesting against this police brutality and racism, a clip of George's daughter, shared by former NBA player Stephen Jackson has been making rounds on the internet. The little girl can be seen saying - "Daddy changed the world" with a heartbreaking smile on her face. 

Twitter is in awe of this young girl's strength:

The former Minneapolis Police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck has been charged with second-degree murder, and the other three officers present during the incident have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. 