A video of an elderly Indian woman speaking fluent English is going viral on social media.

How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test? pic.twitter.com/QmPSEd4o0L — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

In the video, the woman, Bhagwani Devi, can be seen talking about Mahatma Gandhi. She starts by saying that Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest man in the world and talks about his love for Hindus and Muslims alike.

The video that was posted by an IPS officer Arun Bothra has garnered over 3 lakh views and people are seeing this lady as a competitor to Shashi Tharoor.

Will be interesting to see how many marks @ShashiTharoor sir is giving to her? 😅 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

💯 for cutenesses :) — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) March 1, 2020

Kya baat hai ...Dadi ji toh khel gayi ...pure 10/10 le ke gai ..🥰🔥🙏 — Truptiii🇮🇳 (@Truptisarpate) March 1, 2020

Finally a tight competition to @ShashiTharoor — Purnachandran Nair (@purna_nair) March 1, 2020

Even 10/10 is less.. 👏 — Pinky Pradhan (@pinkyp_actor) March 1, 2020

10/10

Proud of dadi Amma — Amol Ranjan (@amolranjanpand1) March 1, 2020

10 for English 10 for Fluency 10 for Confidence to improvise on the go — SyedMohammadQasim (@EvolveLeadLove) March 1, 2020

Awwww sending her warm hugs😘😘 — Ankita (@Enigma7900) March 1, 2020

Another Twitter user also posted her video in which she is talking about Rajiv Gandhi.

How many marks would you give her?