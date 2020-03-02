A video of an elderly Indian woman speaking fluent English is going viral on social media.

In the video, the woman, Bhagwani Devi, can be seen talking about Mahatma Gandhi. She starts by saying that Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest man in the world and talks about his love for Hindus and Muslims alike.

The video that was posted by an IPS officer Arun Bothra has garnered over 3 lakh views and people are seeing this lady as a competitor to Shashi Tharoor.

Another Twitter user also posted her video in which she is talking about Rajiv Gandhi.

How many marks would you give her?