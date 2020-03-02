A video of an elderly Indian woman speaking fluent English is going viral on social media.
How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test? pic.twitter.com/QmPSEd4o0L— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020
In the video, the woman, Bhagwani Devi, can be seen talking about Mahatma Gandhi. She starts by saying that Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest man in the world and talks about his love for Hindus and Muslims alike.
The video that was posted by an IPS officer Arun Bothra has garnered over 3 lakh views and people are seeing this lady as a competitor to Shashi Tharoor.
Will be interesting to see how many marks @ShashiTharoor sir is giving to her? 😅— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020
💯 for cutenesses :)— Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) March 1, 2020
Kya baat hai ...Dadi ji toh khel gayi ...pure 10/10 le ke gai ..🥰🔥🙏— Truptiii🇮🇳 (@Truptisarpate) March 1, 2020
10/10— Amol Ranjan (@amolranjanpand1) March 1, 2020
Proud of dadi Amma
10 for English 10 for Fluency 10 for Confidence to improvise on the go— SyedMohammadQasim (@EvolveLeadLove) March 1, 2020
Awwww sending her warm hugs😘😘— Ankita (@Enigma7900) March 1, 2020
Another Twitter user also posted her video in which she is talking about Rajiv Gandhi.
Ye Rajiv gandhi ke baare me— Vijay Gill / विजय गिल 🇮🇳🇷🇺🇮🇱 (@vijaygillnit) March 1, 2020
Must watch 🙏@priyankac19 @priyankagandhi @rssurjewala @sakshijoshii @INCHaryana @INCIndia @INCIndiaLive pic.twitter.com/8y0MDPlyxs
How many marks would you give her?