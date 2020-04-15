After Dalgona coffee, alcohol lovers make Dalgona peg to stay in 'high' spirits during the lockdown. Dalgona peg is basically a sanskari version of the patiala peg and Indians are loving it.

Just follow these two simple steps to make this drink and you are good to go.

- First, fill the glass halfway with water.
- Then, take a cloth to cover the mouth of the glass and slowly pour some whiskey into it.

And, there you have it! The texture of this new lockdown drink resembles that of the Dalgona coffee and that's why it's termed as Dalgona whiskey.

The internet even coined #DalgonaWhiskeyChallenge and posted videos and aesthetic pictures of their new obsession. Check it out.

Have you tried it yet?