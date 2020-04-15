After Dalgona coffee, alcohol lovers make Dalgona peg to stay in 'high' spirits during the lockdown. Dalgona peg is basically a sanskari version of the patiala peg and Indians are loving it.

Just follow these two simple steps to make this drink and you are good to go.

- Then, take a cloth to cover the mouth of the glass and slowly pour some whiskey into it. - First, fill the glass halfway with water.

And, there you have it! The texture of this new lockdown drink resembles that of the Dalgona coffee and that's why it's termed as Dalgona whiskey.

The internet even coined #DalgonaWhiskeyChallenge and posted videos and aesthetic pictures of their new obsession. Check it out.

Now dalgona peg🍻..

Start this challenge.. pic.twitter.com/KSgNaqqOAW — Aj (@tea_addicted_) April 13, 2020

Cousin made dalgona whiskey and told me to FO with my Dalgona coffee 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/6x5rKTnoH7 — manoj ☕️ (@ManojG7) April 11, 2020

I made this..! Dalgona peg..!😂 pic.twitter.com/WrekqeRltx — Samir Agarwal (@SamirAgarwal19) April 11, 2020

Have you tried it yet?