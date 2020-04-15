After Dalgona coffee, alcohol lovers make Dalgona peg to stay in 'high' spirits during the lockdown. Dalgona peg is basically a sanskari version of the patiala peg and Indians are loving it.
Just follow these two simple steps to make this drink and you are good to go.
And, there you have it! The texture of this new lockdown drink resembles that of the Dalgona coffee and that's why it's termed as Dalgona whiskey.
The internet even coined #DalgonaWhiskeyChallenge and posted videos and aesthetic pictures of their new obsession. Check it out.
I tried #DalgonaPeg today, with a spoon, no rumal.. 🥃 pic.twitter.com/MilEcIloAr— rαjєѕh... (@irajeshsir) April 13, 2020
Dalgona Whiskey!#DalgonaPeg #Dalgona#StayHomeStaySafe #StayHomeIndia pic.twitter.com/jCAfStk6of— Shashant Shekhar (@shashantshekhar) April 13, 2020
Cousin made dalgona whiskey and told me to FO with my Dalgona coffee 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/6x5rKTnoH7— manoj ☕️ (@ManojG7) April 11, 2020
#DalgonaPeg @ds79131542 @shanpati @dipalay @patkini @Radha_Ramana_ cheers guys pic.twitter.com/uNJxZtfFjA— Hitesh Pai (@PaiHitesh) April 12, 2020
For more recipes,— DuttRisky (@duttrisky) April 11, 2020
DON'T CALL ME, I am drunk 😎
#dalgonawhiskey pic.twitter.com/OCQQnP7wNp
My Dalgona is Better than yours..!! #dalgonawhiskey pic.twitter.com/1l0xUYWIAz— Archit Kakkar (@kakkararchit) April 3, 2020
#dalgonacoffeechallenge #dalgona #DalgonaChallenge #DalgonaPeg pic.twitter.com/B5YfRaXrTS— Paritosh Sharma (@Paritos78354219) April 12, 2020
Kids make #dalgonacoffee , Legends make #dalgonapeg !!! #stayhomestaysafe #gocoronago #johnniewalker #johnniewalkerblack #johnniewalkerdoubleblack pic.twitter.com/Gqt7rT8hif— Ravneek Wadhwa (@RavneekW) April 12, 2020
I made this..! Dalgona peg..!😂 pic.twitter.com/WrekqeRltx— Samir Agarwal (@SamirAgarwal19) April 11, 2020
#dalgonapeg is trending now guys @iKapoorSid @gunjanm_ pic.twitter.com/fnyrnsB3XL— FITTRAFOHOLIC #dalgonapeg (@vikramkakkar8) April 11, 2020
What u call this? #Dalgona peg! pic.twitter.com/0aTPMTJb17— Jayanta Das (@jdas7x7) April 9, 2020
#DalgonaChallenge #DalgonaPeg🍻🍻 #Dalgona Brilliant technique, legend! 😬🤪 https://t.co/KSPnADteSJ— प्रतिक માવાણી 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@mavanipratik) April 11, 2020
@thesatbir Bhaji Accept the #dalgona #peg challenge pic.twitter.com/BNsXIh4nhu— Manmeet (@manmeet22) April 12, 2020
Have you tried it yet?