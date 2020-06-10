After a dalit boy in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead for entering a temple, another similar incident has emerged from Pune, where a 20-year-old man Viraj Vilas Jagtap was beaten to death for having a relationship with an upper-caste woman.

The incident happened in Pimple Saudagar suburb, where the family members of the girl chased him on a tempo and hit his two-wheeler from behind.

They then hit him with a metal rod and a brick. Unconscious initially, the man succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

As per reports, girl's father Jagdish Kate also spat at Viraj and threw casteist slurs at him.

Having registered an FIR filed by Viraj's uncle, Jitesh, police has arrested 4 people in the case and detained two minors.

In an interview given to The Indian Express, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi said:

The accused have been booked for murder, unlawful assembly and also under relevant sections of SC/ST Act. They have alleged that Viraj was stalking and harassing the girl and had been warned before. On the night of the incident, they had an argument followed by a fight. We will also speak to the girl to know her side of things.

Meanwhile the girl's family has accused Viraj of stalking her.

Viraj is survived by his mother, who lost her husband when her child was merely 1-year-old.