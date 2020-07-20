Casteism is undoubtedly the biggest evil in Indian society. It has been for thousands of years and as much as it pains to say this, the situation hasn't got much better.

In Karnataka, another such incident has occurred, a mob of angry men is seen thrashing a man with sticks and shoes after he is pinned to the ground.

A dalit man assaulted for allegedly touching a scooter belonging to an upper caste man. FIR registered in local police station in #karnataka



FIR and complaint copy in the thread

According to NDTV, the man was stripped on Saturday and thrashed along with his family. And all this happened to him because he had touched the bike of an 'upper-caste' man.

Speaking to reporters, senior police officer Anupam Aggarwal said:

An atrocity case was reported in Talikote yesterday about assault on the Dalit Man from Minaji village. It was alleged that when he accidentally touched the bike of a man who belonged to the upper caste that he and his family members were assaulted by some 13 men.

This heinous act has also caught the attention of people on Twitter.

To evaluate how much India has really progressed in these years, you just have to see how they treat Dalits and women here.

https://t.co/jmtkt7dB1R — Khushboo (@Khush_boozing) July 20, 2020

Don't understand what stops the Hindutva brigade to condemn and work towards a society where a man is not humiliated and terrorised because of his caste. But they rather rant about #BakriEid .

Dalit Man Stripped, Family Beaten Allegedly For Touching Bike https://t.co/wdeCbPsF1x — Onir (@IamOnir) July 20, 2020

It’s no big deal, this is what’s happening in our proud civilisation for last 5000 years !!

Karnataka Dalit Man Allegedly Stripped, Beaten With Family For Touching Bike: Cops https://t.co/2d23QujDNY — omarmukhtar (@ClanOfAbuBakr) July 20, 2020

A Dalit man assaulted for allegedly touching a scooter belonging to an upper caste man. FIR registered at the local police station in Karnataka.#MobLynching #DalitLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RRuvObyeqS — Anurag Milan (@MilanReads) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, 13 people have been named in the police complaint made by the victim. The case has been registered under SC/ST Act and sections 143,147, 324, 354, 504, 506, 149 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).