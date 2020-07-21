Heavy rains have been lashing Delhi and surrounding regions from the last 2-3 days. This has led to water logging and traffic in several parts of the city.

Source: Indian Express

Earlier today, Gurugram was engulfed in dark and heavy clouds. This prompted people to share the images on Twitter. 

While some of them are calling it the end of the world, others think this could be a signal of aliens approaching the Earth.

2020, we are fucking tired of you. Can you please stop?