Heavy rains have been lashing Delhi and surrounding regions from the last 2-3 days. This has led to water logging and traffic in several parts of the city.

Earlier today, Gurugram was engulfed in dark and heavy clouds. This prompted people to share the images on Twitter.

While some of them are calling it the end of the world, others think this could be a signal of aliens approaching the Earth.

#Gurgaon right now! Never seen such dark clouds in Gurgaon! pic.twitter.com/s0JlkNfdQh — Rowing Away (@RohiniDhar) July 21, 2020

So,disappointed.I was hoping to see Alienspaceship pop out from there 😔#Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/GiPDD5BebV — Boniface kamei (@Bonifacekamei) July 21, 2020

No filter indeed #Gurgaon

Daily apocalypse is normal now in #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/LHI2IU8AXx — Ujjawal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SharmaJi720) July 21, 2020

The aliens are here. We are screwed.#Gurgaonpic.twitter.com/5e6vWEFTEN — Code and 69k others (@codebite) July 21, 2020

2020, we are fucking tired of you. Can you please stop?