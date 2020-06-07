In a recent Instagram story, West Indies T20 World Cup winning captain Darren Sammy said that he was racially abused in India during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Posting a video of Hasan Minhaj on the topic of racism, he said that it's only now that he has realised what the word kalu, the slur thrown at him, means.

Sammy added that Thisara Perera was also subjected to the same kind of discrimination.

Talking about the issue, he had earlier tweeted to the ICC, urging them to take an action against such practices.

. @ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

His comments come with relation to the anti-racism movement sparked after the murder of African-American man named George Floyd.

Sammy also urged the cricket community to speak up against the issue, saying those who are silent are also a 'part of the problem'.

Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem. — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 1, 2020

Sammy has been a strong supporter of the anti-racism protests going on around the world.