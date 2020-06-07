In a recent Instagram story, West Indies T20 World Cup winning captain Darren Sammy said that he was racially abused in India during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Posting a video of Hasan Minhaj on the topic of racism, he said that it's only now that he has realised what the word kalu, the slur thrown at him, means.

Sammy added that Thisara Perera was also subjected to the same kind of discrimination.

Talking about the issue, he had earlier tweeted to the ICC, urging them to take an action against such practices.

His comments come with relation to the anti-racism movement sparked after the murder of African-American man named George Floyd.

Sammy also urged the cricket community to speak up against the issue, saying those who are silent are also a 'part of the problem'.

Sammy has been a strong supporter of the anti-racism protests going on around the world. 