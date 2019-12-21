Yesterday the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act became violent as protesters reportedly burnt down a car in Daryaganj and pelted stones at the cops, who allegedly lathi-charged before detaining them.

So in order to simply relay what really happened yesterday, here's a brief timeline of the events in the chronological order of them being reported by the media.

A car parked outside the DCP's office in Daryaganj was torched as protests turned violent.

Reports also stated that the protestors were involved in pelting stones at the cops.

The protesters have meanwhile accused Delhi Police of using violence against peaceful protesters.

Mohammad Irshad*, 52.

" I left badi masjid after prayers in Daryaganj. Saw water cannons/smoke from a distance. All of a sudden there was a lathicharge. I fell. 5-6 people on me/I couldn't breathe. Before I knew a policeman hit me with a lathi on my head."#Daryaganj@TheQuint pic.twitter.com/lXOuHaeZCZ — Aishwarya S Iyer (@iyersaishwarya) December 20, 2019

As things got heated and people were getting detained by Delhi Police, videos involving police violence against bystanders started going viral on Twitter.

ScoopWhoop couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Delhi Police then allegedly also detained minors in the aftermath of the violence which took place at Delhi gate in New Delhi.

This led to a massive uproar amongst the prostestors including students, teachers and activists assembling outside the Delhi Police headquarters in ITO to demand that the cops let the minors go and allow other detainees to contact their lawyers.

More & more people joining the peaceful protests in front of #ITO demanding medical & legal assistance to all those detained by @DelhiPolice in #daryaganj, Seemapuri and Jafrabad police stations after unleasing brutality earlier in the day. Legal assistance extended at Daryaganj pic.twitter.com/ptUbyoEhYl — Swapnil Manish (@swapstick) December 20, 2019

Around 40 lawyers are standing outside Daryaganj police and not even one is allowed to enter for the last 2.5 hours. The police station is on a complete lock down. We don't know the state of the detainees, the level of injury. Not even a list of names released. Share. #daryaganj — Tamanna (@tamannasharma) December 20, 2019

People on Twitter then started rallying to find medical support for those injured in the violence and finding lawyers to get to the Daryaganj Police station and help the people police had detained.

Guys while we sit and protest here, if you know any doctors, or you happen to be one please reach #daryaganj police station. They need medical aid there. #CAA_NRC_Protests https://t.co/vFPNR1H5uN — Kanika (@kan_nott) December 20, 2019

However, reports state that for a long time, police did not allow either to meet and provide their services to the people they had detained during the protests.

Extremely distressing, many have been picked up by DelhiPolice. My daughter &her friends are outside at #DaryaGanj PoliceStation at this late hour as support. Lawyers aren’t being allowed into LNJPHospital,DelhiGate where injured from Daryaganj have been taken... Some are minors — Swatantra فاطمة (@zarafshan) December 20, 2019

There are about 30-32 people inside #daryaganj police station who are being detained. There's blood on the floor and lawyers aren't being allowed in. Police are saying there's no one inside but people are calling from inside.#CAA_NRC_Protests #CAAProtests — WhereAreTheWomen? (@wherearewomen1) December 20, 2019

Delhi's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Varma heard the Daryaganj protest matter at his residence and the judge sought to assure legal & medical aid, besides minors' rights.

Amongst these 45, there are about 8 minors and one elderly person, according to the two doctors. Some of the minors had bruises and they have been provided medical aid. One minor had head injury and has been sent to LNJP — Pallavi Saluja (@pallavibnb) December 20, 2019

The CMM also said that detention of minors is a flagrant violation of the law. The law is well settled in this regard.

After continued protests at ITO, even past midnight, Delhi Police finally released the minors they had detained.

But the minors claim that police had beaten them up during a lathi charge and even inside the station after they had been taken in.

A minor has alleged that the police asked them to remove their pajamas and beat them with a belt in the station.

Juveniles being released at Daryaganj Police Station have told The Wire that they have been beaten during the lathi charge and inside the station.



A minor has alleged that the police asked them to remove their pajamas and beat them with a belt in the station. #DelhiGate — The Wire (@thewire_in) December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, reports on Twitter state that 15 people have been arrested for Daryaganj violence. They will be produced in Tiz Hazari court post 2 PM.