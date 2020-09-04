Since PUBG is banned now and India is getting increasingly passionate about the idea of becoming aatmanirbhar, we have come up with our own new game.

By 'we' I mean Akshay Kumar, and the game's name is...wait for it...FAU-G. Which stands for: Fearless and United Guards.

Akshay made the announcement for the same with a tweet today.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

He mentioned that the game will not just be about entertainment but also educate Indians about the Army. Additionally, 20% of revenue generated by the game, will be donated to a trust called 'Bharat Ke Veer'.

Which is nice, but if you ban a game and then release another which sounds oddly similar within 2 days, that's obviously all people are going to talk about.

So alternative of PUB G is FAU G🙃 pic.twitter.com/0UOdX7gYUf — MaverickⓂ️ (@Maverick_bharat) September 4, 2020

Who wants pubg we have our own Fau -G 🙃 pic.twitter.com/emPf4XHtxV — Siddi Boy (@siddiboy21) September 4, 2020

So the actual reason was behind banning pubg is this.😂 — x (@humorclaw) September 4, 2020

Who decides that you’ll come up with a name that reminds everyone of where this idea was picked up from and why this was made in the first place? Why not name this game something new and let people forget PUBG? So lame — Hiba Bég (@HibaBeg) September 4, 2020

lol now it feels like banning of PUBG was a conspiracy theory by the government to launch this game xD. No hard feeling though — SwarnFox (@SwarnSen) September 4, 2020

From PUB G to FAU G !



Badiya hai https://t.co/WWqlCvGAu3 — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) September 4, 2020

“Sir what can we name this rip off”

“Hmmm so it’s a faux Pub G”

“Amazing! FauG it is” https://t.co/DJwZMyyUeX — nansense (@NandhithaR) September 4, 2020

#PUBG Banned#FAUG Coming Soon



An Indian gaming company under the mentorship of @akshaykumar is all set to develop a multiplayer action game named faug. @vishalgondal 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/m0MLS9yIcQ — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) September 4, 2020

Ismein 'chaap dinner' milega.