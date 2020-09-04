Since PUBG is banned now and India is getting increasingly passionate about the idea of becoming aatmanirbhar, we have come up with our own new game. 

By 'we' I mean Akshay Kumar, and the game's name is...wait for it...FAU-G. Which stands for: Fearless and United Guards.

Akshay made the announcement for the same with a tweet today. 

He mentioned that the game will not just be about entertainment but also educate Indians about the Army. Additionally, 20% of revenue generated by the game, will be donated to a trust called 'Bharat Ke Veer'.

Which is nice, but if you ban a game and then release another which sounds oddly similar within 2 days, that's obviously all people are going to talk about. 

Ismein 'chaap dinner' milega.