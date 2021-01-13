Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the minimum marriageable age for women should be raised from 18 years to 21 years. This came on the footheels of an awareness programme for crimes against women called ‘Samman’. However, he also announced that a new system will be put in place under which any woman leaving the house for work will register herself at the local police station, and she will be tracked for her 'safety'. Tracking any individual is inherently a breach of privacy, so this news didn't exactly go down well with people.
Fight to be born— Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) January 13, 2021
Struggle for equality
Tolerate the filth & abuse
Strive to meet family expectations
Now also to Register at the nearest police station before going to work! pic.twitter.com/HhVvQd6vjT
The tracking part is scary. How can anyone guarantee who is accessible to these information on tracking gals. It's breach of privacy as well.— PV (@theLothlorien) January 13, 2021
What’s next? Putting a curfew? Women should be back in house by 8 pm. For their own safety. Ghar ko bhi hostel bna do.— Ratnajee Shyamkunwar (@RickyAShyamkuwr) January 13, 2021
they cant track men? or atleast known offenders/eve teasers etc.... oooops sorry men will be men...— cloudy (@cloudy01854262) January 13, 2021
Instead of tracking women, If they just track all BJP politicians and their supporters,— Anurag (@Anuragkukreti7) January 13, 2021
90% of women crime can be prevented.🤷🤦 pic.twitter.com/21neYOc275
I have many issues here. One - why is the program called "saaman". Again, we equate women with maryada of the house etc robbing her safety and personal worth. Two - why track women? Can't they maintain a list of sexual offenders, install CCTV, make better infrastructure(1/2) https://t.co/rZaRcRpmIe— Sunitha (@Sunithablogger) January 13, 2021
If they can have a system to track a woman “for her safety”, then they can run programs to improve the behavior of men in our society too. It’s always about controlling women, never about changing behaviour of men. pic.twitter.com/54PikRp5Tj— Sagar सागर ساگر 🌹🔗✊ (@Sagar4000) January 13, 2021
"A new system will be put in place under which any woman moving out of her house for her work will register herself at local police station and will be tracked for her safety."— Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) January 13, 2021
They've found one more way to restrict women's movement in the name of safetyhttps://t.co/NphdUz4OHo
This is how this will go: women that refuse to register themselves (as is their right) and end up getting assaulted/harassed will be blamed for it because they didn’t let the government “track” them. Alternatively, this “tracking” system will be another way to harass women https://t.co/XH3XEIRmDS— দ্যাট বিচ 💅🏽💄 (@lipstickpatrol) January 13, 2021
"she will be tracked for her safety"— Dingus🌸 (@OGkifarkpenda) January 13, 2021
how soon before that tracking turns into stalking? women will be safe the day men stop trying to control them pic.twitter.com/vb5ZlSKNQo
Why don’t you register men and track their crimes? What sort of bullshit is registering women and tracking them?— मेघा (@GhumakkadChoree) January 13, 2021
It's hard to comprehend just how they thought this was the best solution to the issue of women's safety.