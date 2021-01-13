Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the minimum marriageable age for women should be raised from 18 years to 21 years. This came on the footheels of an awareness programme for crimes against women called ‘Samman’. However, he also announced that a new system will be put in place under which any woman leaving the house for work will register herself at the local police station, and she will be tracked for her 'safety'. Tracking any individual is inherently a breach of privacy, so this news didn't exactly go down well with people. 

It's hard to comprehend just how they thought this was the best solution to the issue of women's safety.