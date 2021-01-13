Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the minimum marriageable age for women should be raised from 18 years to 21 years. This came on the footheels of an awareness programme for crimes against women called ‘Samman’. However, he also announced that a new system will be put in place under which any woman leaving the house for work will register herself at the local police station, and she will be tracked for her 'safety'. Tracking any individual is inherently a breach of privacy, so this news didn't exactly go down well with people.

Now also to Register at the nearest police station before going to work! pic.twitter.com/HhVvQd6vjT — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) January 13, 2021

The tracking part is scary. How can anyone guarantee who is accessible to these information on tracking gals. It's breach of privacy as well. — PV (@theLothlorien) January 13, 2021

What’s next? Putting a curfew? Women should be back in house by 8 pm. For their own safety. Ghar ko bhi hostel bna do. — Ratnajee Shyamkunwar (@RickyAShyamkuwr) January 13, 2021

they cant track men? or atleast known offenders/eve teasers etc.... oooops sorry men will be men... — cloudy (@cloudy01854262) January 13, 2021

Instead of tracking women, If they just track all BJP politicians and their supporters,

90% of women crime can be prevented.🤷🤦 pic.twitter.com/21neYOc275 — Anurag (@Anuragkukreti7) January 13, 2021

I have many issues here. One - why is the program called "saaman". Again, we equate women with maryada of the house etc robbing her safety and personal worth. Two - why track women? Can't they maintain a list of sexual offenders, install CCTV, make better infrastructure(1/2) https://t.co/rZaRcRpmIe — Sunitha (@Sunithablogger) January 13, 2021

If they can have a system to track a woman “for her safety”, then they can run programs to improve the behavior of men in our society too. It’s always about controlling women, never about changing behaviour of men. pic.twitter.com/54PikRp5Tj — Sagar सागर ساگر 🌹🔗✊ (@Sagar4000) January 13, 2021

"A new system will be put in place under which any woman moving out of her house for her work will register herself at local police station and will be tracked for her safety."



They've found one more way to restrict women's movement in the name of safetyhttps://t.co/NphdUz4OHo — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) January 13, 2021

This is how this will go: women that refuse to register themselves (as is their right) and end up getting assaulted/harassed will be blamed for it because they didn’t let the government “track” them. Alternatively, this “tracking” system will be another way to harass women https://t.co/XH3XEIRmDS — দ্যাট বিচ 💅🏽💄 (@lipstickpatrol) January 13, 2021

Might I suggest another way to do this:



Why not track every man moving out of his house, register them at the local police station & track them for committing crime against women? https://t.co/ZVlpvLlwO1 — Just A Citizen (@ks_NotANiceGirl) January 13, 2021

"she will be tracked for her safety"

how soon before that tracking turns into stalking? women will be safe the day men stop trying to control them pic.twitter.com/vb5ZlSKNQo — Dingus🌸 (@OGkifarkpenda) January 13, 2021

I can say a lot about how tracking women's movements is surveillance that does not keep them safe and instead controls their bodily autonomy, but I already wrote an entire research paper on it, so feel free to read it here and share:https://t.co/hy2mBgBrd1



cc: @iNetDemocracy pic.twitter.com/Kk1Pj1A5UI — Radhika Radhakrishnan (@so_radhikal) January 13, 2021

Why don’t you register men and track their crimes? What sort of bullshit is registering women and tracking them? — मेघा (@GhumakkadChoree) January 13, 2021

It's hard to comprehend just how they thought this was the best solution to the issue of women's safety.