The death toll in the Delhi violence has now risen to 46. 4 more bodies were recovered from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar, on Saturday.





Delhi: Death toll rises to 46 now; (38 at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, 3 at Lok Nayak Hospital, 1 at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital & 4 at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital) in North East Delhi violence. pic.twitter.com/XWvboAduLM — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

Until last week, the death toll in the violence had reached 42 in number. According to officials, the GTB hospital had recorded 38 deaths, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital three, the Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital one.

Last week's violence in the capital saw a lot of disturbing cases of destruction mostly around East Delhi. Houses and shops were destroyed, over 100 vehicles were burnt and over 200 people were injured.