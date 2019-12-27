'Dilli ki sardi' continues to rise, making this December the second coldest the national capital has seen since 1901.

Speaking to India Today, an official of the India Meteorological Department said:

In December this year, the mean maximum temperature (MMT) till Thursday was 19.85 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 19.15 degrees Celsius by December 31. If it happens, it will be the second-coldest December since 1901.

In December 1997, the lowest MMT recorded was 17.3 degrees Celsius. Since December 14, the 'cold spell' in the capital continues to rise for the last 13 days. Such a long 'cold spell' was witnessed way back in December 1997.

Officials say the 'severe cold conditions' are likely to continue till December 29. So Delhiites, if you are planning an outdoor New Year's party you might want to re-think your plans.

Some relief is expected only next week due to change in wind direction, until then, brace yourselves and keep yourselves warm.