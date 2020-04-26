Apparently, a Covid-19 patient, who was admitted in a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh, was wrongly declared dead.
He talks about it in the latter half of the video.
Ujjain RDGarD Medical Hospital ki स्थिति @collectorUJN @CMMadhyaPradesh @PMOIndia इसी कॉलेज के डीन ने गेरकानुनी रूप से अपने पद का दुरूपयोग कर अपने कोराना पीड़ित भाई को इंदौर से बुला कर इलाज किया, जिससे दो नर्स व इनका परिवार भी पॉजिटिव हो गया pic.twitter.com/0Q620oMCCY— Ravindra Upadhyay (@someshravi19756) April 25, 2020
In the first half of the video, he says he was admitted to the hospital two days ago and he is awaiting the results of the test but, he is alive and healthy.
He also talks about the bad condition of the hospital that many people have tweeted about in the past.
Ujjain RD gardi medical college & hospital ka ye halhe pic.twitter.com/vvLXbZr3IZ— Muhammad Aquil Alikhan (@AlikhanAquil) April 25, 2020
The name of the patient was entered in the record as dead in place of a 60-year-old Covid-19 patient from Ujjain who died on Thursday. The doctor who happens to be the nodal officer has admitted his lapse, saying that it happened due to confusion over names and addresses.
She further said that they have informed the concerned department and warned them against making such mistakes in the future.
I have issued a show cause notice to him and sought his explanation as to why action be not taken against him and his institution by the health department. Also, I have warned him that such an error should not be repeated in future.
So far, 2,096 positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.