Yesterday, liberals and conservatives, both lost their collective minds as some of the protesting farmers hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag inside the Red Fort. While the Indian national flag remained hoisted, people were still outraged over the fact that a religious flag would be hoisted in the Red Fort on Republic Day. 

Actor Deep Sidhu, who had been accused of hoisting the flag did a Facebook Live earlier and defended his act:

We did not take down any flag from any post. Our flag, of Nishan Sahib and Kisan Majdur Ekta, we only hoisted that.... To symbolically register our protest against the new farm legislations, we put up 'Nishan Sahib' and a farmer flag and also raised a slogan of Kisan Mazdoor Ekta.

Meanwhile, the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of 41 farmer unions had disassociated it self from those who hoisted the flag. 

The internet too, has been outraging with many sharing pictures of Deep Sidhu with Sunny Deol and PM Modi and calling him a member of the BJP. 

Meanwhile, the farmers' protests continue at the borders of the national capital. 