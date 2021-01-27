Yesterday, liberals and conservatives, both lost their collective minds as some of the protesting farmers hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag inside the Red Fort. While the Indian national flag remained hoisted, people were still outraged over the fact that a religious flag would be hoisted in the Red Fort on Republic Day.
Actor Deep Sidhu, who had been accused of hoisting the flag did a Facebook Live earlier and defended his act:
We did not take down any flag from any post. Our flag, of Nishan Sahib and Kisan Majdur Ekta, we only hoisted that.... To symbolically register our protest against the new farm legislations, we put up 'Nishan Sahib' and a farmer flag and also raised a slogan of Kisan Mazdoor Ekta.
Meanwhile, the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of 41 farmer unions had disassociated it self from those who hoisted the flag.
The internet too, has been outraging with many sharing pictures of Deep Sidhu with Sunny Deol and PM Modi and calling him a member of the BJP.
Deep Sidhu, blamed for Red Fort violence, instigated the youth.— Aarti (@aartic02) January 27, 2021
**He was campaign manager of BJP MP Sunny Deol in Punjab.
Was he Planted to give the #FarmersProtest a different colour ??#PeacefulProtestContinues https://t.co/9imlBB2GI2
BJP MP Sunny Deol on Deep Sidhu- Know Deep for many years. He is like younger brother to me. pic.twitter.com/MadDFJrPJT— Krishna Mohan Sharma (@KrishnaMohanSha) January 27, 2021
#Deep_Sidhu or 'Deep State Actor' !!— Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya (Retd) (@AnumaVidisha) January 27, 2021
Deep Sidhu - the chosen one.🇮🇳 https://t.co/gv7B0P8Hdo— Indur Chhugani (@IndurChhugani) January 27, 2021
Pic 1: Deep Sidhu hoisted the religious flag at Red fort.— Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) January 26, 2021
Pic 2: Deep Sidhu affiliated with BJP with PM Narendra Modi and BJP MP Sunny Deol
Was Entire Red Fort Religious Flag Hoisting was BJP's plan?
SHOCKING if true!! pic.twitter.com/nNrz6lc21S
Meanwhile, the farmers' protests continue at the borders of the national capital.