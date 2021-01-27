Yesterday, liberals and conservatives, both lost their collective minds as some of the protesting farmers hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag inside the Red Fort. While the Indian national flag remained hoisted, people were still outraged over the fact that a religious flag would be hoisted in the Red Fort on Republic Day.

Actor Deep Sidhu, who had been accused of hoisting the flag did a Facebook Live earlier and defended his act:

We did not take down any flag from any post. Our flag, of Nishan Sahib and Kisan Majdur Ekta, we only hoisted that.... To symbolically register our protest against the new farm legislations, we put up 'Nishan Sahib' and a farmer flag and also raised a slogan of Kisan Mazdoor Ekta.

Meanwhile, the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of 41 farmer unions had disassociated it self from those who hoisted the flag.

The internet too, has been outraging with many sharing pictures of Deep Sidhu with Sunny Deol and PM Modi and calling him a member of the BJP.

Attempts were made at the beginning of the farmers protest by the media to make Deep Sidhu the face of the farm protests. Attempts are being made to do the same again. The onus isn’t on farmers to distance themselves from him but on the media to prove he is a farmer leader. — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 27, 2021

Deep Sidhu, blamed for Red Fort violence, instigated the youth.

**He was campaign manager of BJP MP Sunny Deol in Punjab.

Was he Planted to give the #FarmersProtest a different colour ??#PeacefulProtestContinues https://t.co/9imlBB2GI2 — Aarti (@aartic02) January 27, 2021

BJP MP Sunny Deol on Deep Sidhu- Know Deep for many years. He is like younger brother to me. pic.twitter.com/MadDFJrPJT — Krishna Mohan Sharma (@KrishnaMohanSha) January 27, 2021

Was Deep Sidhu and his followers responsible for hoisting that flag at the Red Fort?



He is the same person who campaigned for BJP in Lok Sabha Elections. Last time also he caused trouble in the protest by giving alleged Pro-Khalistani statements. pic.twitter.com/vIR0N86kTf — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) January 26, 2021

#Deep_Sidhu or 'Deep State Actor' !! — Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya (Retd) (@AnumaVidisha) January 27, 2021

Deep Sidhu - the chosen one.🇮🇳 https://t.co/gv7B0P8Hdo — Indur Chhugani (@IndurChhugani) January 27, 2021

Pic 1: Deep Sidhu hoisted the religious flag at Red fort.



Pic 2: Deep Sidhu affiliated with BJP with PM Narendra Modi and BJP MP Sunny Deol



Was Entire Red Fort Religious Flag Hoisting was BJP's plan?



SHOCKING if true!! pic.twitter.com/nNrz6lc21S — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the farmers' protests continue at the borders of the national capital.