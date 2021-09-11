Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Delhi and the national capital region for the second day in a row.

On Saturday morning, exceptionally heavy downpour in Delhi caused waterlogging inside Terminal 3 of the airport.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi Airport waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital; visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) pic.twitter.com/DIfUn8tMei — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

At 11.33 a.m., the Delhi airport officials apologised for the inconvenience caused to travellers and stated that water had reached the forecourt of Terminal 3 for a brief duration.

Due to heavy downpour passengers encountered waterlogging for a short while. The on-ground team was immediately mobilized and the operations are back to normal since 9 am.@JM_Scindia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/1lcLxjo9a6 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) September 11, 2021

Four domestic flights and one international flight diverted from Delhi to Jaipur and Ahmedabad, due to heavy rainfall in the national capital, says Airport Official.

We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved.

- Delhi International Airport

These are some widely shared pictures and videos of the airport.

This is Delhi airport terminal which now has been renamed as ferry terminal pic.twitter.com/8wAvA88Y83 — Dhananjay Singh (@KunwarDJAY) September 11, 2021

This is Delhi Airport! Picture shared by a friend. Feel for those who have to catch a flight today. pic.twitter.com/XnAu81Jshd — Anuradha Shukla (@anu1122) September 11, 2021

That was the forecourt of terminal 3 of @DelhiAirport and here is the visuals from tarmac of the #Delhiairport https://t.co/dvCrCk34ZY pic.twitter.com/f2LShRcgYv — Sanjay Jha (@SanjayJha) September 11, 2021

Forecourt of T-3 Flooded.. flight operations affected following heavy rain in Delhi.#DelhiRains#Delhiairport pic.twitter.com/tijAmbqXcs — sanjeev jasrotia (@sanjeevfocus) September 11, 2021

The meteorological department issued an orange alert, indicating that authorities should be prepared to respond in case of inclement weather.

The weather department also issued the orange alert for areas adjoining Delhi. This included Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri and Greater Noida.

Rainfall so far this monsoon season heaviest in 46 years.