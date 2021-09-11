Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Delhi and the national capital region for the second day in a row. 

On Saturday morning, exceptionally heavy downpour in Delhi caused waterlogging inside Terminal 3 of the airport.

At 11.33 a.m., the Delhi airport officials apologised for the inconvenience caused to travellers and stated that water had reached the forecourt of Terminal 3 for a brief duration.

Four domestic flights and one international flight diverted from Delhi to Jaipur and Ahmedabad, due to heavy rainfall in the national capital, says Airport Official.

We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved.

                    - Delhi International Airport

These are some widely shared pictures and videos of the airport. 

The meteorological department issued an orange alert, indicating that authorities should be prepared to respond in case of inclement weather.

The weather department also issued the orange alert for areas adjoining Delhi. This included Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri and Greater Noida.

Source: Times Of India

Rainfall so far this monsoon season heaviest in 46 years.