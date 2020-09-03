After a 5-month-long hiatus, bars and pubs will open in New Delhi from September 9 to September on a trial basis by DDMA.

The Delhi government has informed that Lt. Governor has approved their reccomendation. After this approval, liquor can be served in the pub / bar / restaurant and hotel in Delhi.

Bars shall be permitted outside containment zones in Delhi from Sept 9 to Sept 30 on a trial basis subject to strict compliance to COVID-19 SOPs: Delhi Govt https://t.co/HeESava06V — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

These bars and pubs must follow (SOP) standard operating procedure of central government.