After a 5-month-long hiatus, bars and pubs will open in New Delhi from September 9 to September on a trial basis by DDMA. 

Source: Dineout

The Delhi government has informed that Lt. Governor has approved their reccomendation. After this approval, liquor can be served in the pub / bar / restaurant and hotel in Delhi. 

These bars and pubs must follow (SOP) standard operating procedure of central government.