Yesterday (14th April 2020), Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19. It was the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the pandemic erupted last year.
#WeekendCurfew in Delhi; malls, gyms shut, home delivery for restaurants— NDTV (@ndtv) April 15, 2021
More here: https://t.co/pvBAhjMgmB pic.twitter.com/rS7d65N8xB
Here's how people on social media are reacting to this piece of information:
I welcome the decision of Delhi CM.. https://t.co/h5VbWKXdGx— Jagmohan Kaushal 🏹 #Mission2022 (@JagmohanKausha2) April 15, 2021
At least @OfficeofUT & @ArvindKejriwal are stepping up in the Covid-19 catastrophe Remind me about @PMOIndia what event will end a pandemic? https://t.co/6bDD7gkTRc— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) April 15, 2021
Wow! Closing gyms will curb the increase in covid cases. Good job Delhi govt! @ArvindKejriwal 🙌🏽 Now let me go take a dip in the Kumbh because my ‘faith’ is restored! https://t.co/WMIDdGNrsg— Srinivas (@SrifoFree) April 15, 2021
Is marriage gathering so much needed? Why Cinema halls allowd even with 30% capacity, 1 weekly mkt is enough fr the spread. All I can say is tht people gng fr movies, attending marriages still will be fools. Let's break the chain 🙏— Aanchalds (@Anchalds) April 15, 2021
But I welcome @ArvindKejriwal decision of weeknd curfew atleast... Thanks— Aanchalds (@Anchalds) April 15, 2021
Weekend lockdown and malls and restaurants shut and cinema halls are allowed 30% capacity ? Please explain the logic?— Kajal (@Kajal61294537) April 15, 2021
Well done👍— rajiv jacob (@rajivjacob1) April 15, 2021
Why on earth you keep cinema open?????????— Amit (@Amit79887881) April 15, 2021
What's the point of marriage passes? What essential activity is that? https://t.co/57uV7z4VUo— 🌈 NandiTa (@NandiTaBandit) April 15, 2021
It appears that CMs of all states are defering another Lockdown to avoid being looked at as a governance failure! These curfews will be of no use, soon state after state will be forced to lockdown. Everyone is waiting for the other to act first!!— Prasanna Kumar (@prasannakbc) April 15, 2021
It is needed .— Quanta (@JustAQuanta) April 15, 2021
Even now as I see from my balcony , the carelessness of people even after 18,000 cases in a day is appalling.
Many are still not wearing mask, those who do most are on the chin and below nose and mouth .
Atleast - Better late than Never......... More stringent disciplinary norms reqd bcz we ppl are very casual in approach nor do care about others.— Manoj (@Manoj43858855) April 15, 2021
Currently, there are 50,736 active cases in Delhi.