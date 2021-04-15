Yesterday (14th April 2020), Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19. It was the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the pandemic erupted last year.

Keeping the current situation in mind, a weekend curfew has been imposed in Delhi by CM Arvind Kejriwal in a bid to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Here's how people on social media are reacting to this piece of information:

I welcome the decision of Delhi CM.. https://t.co/h5VbWKXdGx — Jagmohan Kaushal 🏹 #Mission2022 (@JagmohanKausha2) April 15, 2021

At least @OfficeofUT & @ArvindKejriwal are stepping up in the Covid-19 catastrophe Remind me about @PMOIndia what event will end a pandemic? https://t.co/6bDD7gkTRc — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) April 15, 2021

Wow! Closing gyms will curb the increase in covid cases. Good job Delhi govt! @ArvindKejriwal 🙌🏽 Now let me go take a dip in the Kumbh because my ‘faith’ is restored! https://t.co/WMIDdGNrsg — Srinivas (@SrifoFree) April 15, 2021

Is marriage gathering so much needed? Why Cinema halls allowd even with 30% capacity, 1 weekly mkt is enough fr the spread. All I can say is tht people gng fr movies, attending marriages still will be fools. Let's break the chain 🙏 — Aanchalds (@Anchalds) April 15, 2021

But I welcome @ArvindKejriwal decision of weeknd curfew atleast... Thanks — Aanchalds (@Anchalds) April 15, 2021

Weekend lockdown and malls and restaurants shut and cinema halls are allowed 30% capacity ? Please explain the logic? — Kajal (@Kajal61294537) April 15, 2021

Well done👍 — rajiv jacob (@rajivjacob1) April 15, 2021

Why on earth you keep cinema open????????? — Amit (@Amit79887881) April 15, 2021

What's the point of marriage passes? What essential activity is that? https://t.co/57uV7z4VUo — 🌈 NandiTa (@NandiTaBandit) April 15, 2021

It appears that CMs of all states are defering another Lockdown to avoid being looked at as a governance failure! These curfews will be of no use, soon state after state will be forced to lockdown. Everyone is waiting for the other to act first!! — Prasanna Kumar (@prasannakbc) April 15, 2021

It is needed .

Even now as I see from my balcony , the carelessness of people even after 18,000 cases in a day is appalling.



Many are still not wearing mask, those who do most are on the chin and below nose and mouth . — Quanta (@JustAQuanta) April 15, 2021

Atleast - Better late than Never......... More stringent disciplinary norms reqd bcz we ppl are very casual in approach nor do care about others. — Manoj (@Manoj43858855) April 15, 2021

Its a good decision. We desperately need it. — Veer Sorrykar 🙏 (@sorry_kar) April 15, 2021

Currently, there are 50,736 active cases in Delhi.