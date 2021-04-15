Yesterday (14th April 2020), Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19. It was the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the pandemic erupted last year. 

Keeping the current situation in mind, a weekend curfew has been imposed in Delhi by CM Arvind Kejriwal in a bid to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital. 

Here's how people on social media are reacting to this piece of information:

Currently, there are 50,736 active cases in Delhi.  