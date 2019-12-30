If you are living in Delhi, you are probably forcing yourself out of your warm and cozy blankets, thanks to the extreme cold.

According to India TV , locals woke up to dense fog in the early hours of Monday. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded as 2.8 degrees Celsius. *Shivers*

Delhi has witnessed an extremely cold December this year and, according to the MET department, this is the longest winter in 22 years.

As per the weather forecast, there are also chances of light rains in the national capital from 1st January to 3rd January, 2020. Hailstorms are also expected on 2nd January.

Saturday (28th December) was recorded as the season's coldest day in Delhi with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.4 degrees Celsius.



And, as #DelhiWeather trends on Twitter, here are some hilarious memes that you'll be able to relate to in this 'Dilli ki sardi.' Take a look.

Yesterday my office was here, abhi no idea kidhr 😂😂 #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/tT7PQWJaAR — Khushboo (@AlwayzBkhush) December 30, 2019

Extreme fog takes over Delhi-NCR. Driving is like winning a war!#DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/McGRQr8idC — Alok K N Mishra TOI (@AlokKNMishraTOI) December 30, 2019

Dilli mein 'fog' chal raha hai.