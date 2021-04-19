Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a complete curfew from tonight (19th April) till next Monday (26th April) in order to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. 

And, people on social media are calling it a 'much needed' step.

On Sunday, 25,462 fresh cases were recorded in Delhi. Hopefully, this move will aid in 'breaking the chain' of the coronavirus transmission. 