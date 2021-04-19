Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a complete curfew from tonight (19th April) till next Monday (26th April) in order to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.
And, people on social media are calling it a 'much needed' step.
Finally 🙏🙏🙏— Gauri Singh (@sgauri012) April 19, 2021
Great news I think it’s better to public health.— bprasad (@bprasad54154678) April 19, 2021
Painful as it is this is unavoidable in view of the 30% and rising #Covid positivity rate in Delhi. https://t.co/X5C04lSgqi— Krittivas Mukherjee (@Krittivasm) April 19, 2021
And the process started. Much needed.#DelhiCurfew https://t.co/OzENdob3xS— Sharad Kanojia (@i_am_bittu_1996) April 19, 2021
It was important https://t.co/exfJe5EPlz— Shakir Iqbal (@UltimateShakir) April 19, 2021
Good decision @AamAadmiParty ✔️💯 https://t.co/jUzd8ghuJ1— Chinmoy Sharma (@imChinmoy18) April 19, 2021
Finally. The only way to keep the hospitals running https://t.co/VuCKGtXtnV— Aparna Jain (@Aparna) April 19, 2021
Well done @ArvindKejriwal for #DelhiCurfew. It’s always better to be discreet than valorous.— Vinod Sharma (@VinodSharmaView) April 19, 2021
Delhi Government had no choice, there should be no politics on this, I hope people comply. Prayers for everyone! #DelhiCurfew— Neha Sharma (@reinventlife24) April 19, 2021
Delhi people after they came to know about the complete #DelhiLockdown#DelhiCurfew #COVIDEmergency #Rajasthanlockdown pic.twitter.com/JqIxrb7exZ— Cutting Chai ☕ (@specialcutchai) April 19, 2021
Hope kejriwal gets proper support and vaccines needed from the centre #DelhiCurfew pic.twitter.com/HXGyYaVzLo— Last Human (@pLastHuman) April 19, 2021