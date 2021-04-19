Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a complete curfew from tonight (19th April) till next Monday (26th April) in order to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

And, people on social media are calling it a 'much needed' step.

Much needed, but please provide required support to street vendors and needy peoole



Hope humanity play to feed the need🙏🙏🙏 — Pallapolu Nagaraju (@Pallapolu_Raju) April 19, 2021

Finally 🙏🙏🙏 — Gauri Singh (@sgauri012) April 19, 2021

Great news I think it’s better to public health. — bprasad (@bprasad54154678) April 19, 2021

very good decision — OPEN (@THE_ZZZZZZZ) April 19, 2021

Painful as it is this is unavoidable in view of the 30% and rising #Covid positivity rate in Delhi. https://t.co/X5C04lSgqi — Krittivas Mukherjee (@Krittivasm) April 19, 2021

It was important https://t.co/exfJe5EPlz — Shakir Iqbal (@UltimateShakir) April 19, 2021

Finally. The only way to keep the hospitals running https://t.co/VuCKGtXtnV — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) April 19, 2021

Well done @ArvindKejriwal for #DelhiCurfew. It’s always better to be discreet than valorous. — Vinod Sharma (@VinodSharmaView) April 19, 2021

Delhi Government had no choice, there should be no politics on this, I hope people comply. Prayers for everyone! #DelhiCurfew — Neha Sharma (@reinventlife24) April 19, 2021

Hope kejriwal gets proper support and vaccines needed from the centre #DelhiCurfew pic.twitter.com/HXGyYaVzLo — Last Human (@pLastHuman) April 19, 2021